Abolish ICE Bill Author Calls Out Trump On Twitter: 'Stop Your Lies'

Congressman Mark Pocan (D-Wisconsin) corrected a tweet made by the president that suggested "law and order" would be compromised if ICE was abolished.

A member of Congress is fighting back against President Donald Trump’s false assertions regarding the push to abolish the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wisconsin) tweeted back at Trump on Tuesday morning after the president made some disparaging — and wrong — assertions about the movement to disband ICE.

“Many Democrats are deeply concerned about the fact that their ‘leadership’ wants to denounce and abandon the great men and women of ICE, thereby declaring war on Law & Order,” Trump wrote.

Many Democrats are deeply concerned about the fact that their "leadership" wants to denounce and abandon the great men and women of ICE, thereby declaring war on Law & Order. These people will be voting for Republicans in November and, in many cases, joining the Republican Party!

Pocan, who is proposing a bill in Congress to end the agency, tweeted back at the president. “No one is declaring war on law and order,” Pocan wrote.” We’re only declaring war on your cruel, inhumane, and un-American immigration policy.”

Pocan added one more line in his tweet, again directed toward Trump. “Stop your lies,” the representative said.

No one is declaring war on law and order. We’re only declaring war on your cruel, inhumane, and un-American immigration policy.



Stop your lies.

Pocan’s bill would indeed keep “law and order” intact. The Congressman is proposing that, after his bill is enacted, ICE would be dissolved within six months, during which time lawmakers can transfer its duties to other agencies in the government.

People entering the country in an illegal way would still be detained, and those living in the country without documentation could still be deported under his bill. The only difference is, Trump couldn’t continue to use ICE specifically in an abusive manner.

It’s not as if such a notion is that absurd, either — ICE’s functions were handled by other agencies long before it was created back in 2003.

A proper debate on the future of immigration law enforcement needs to be had by lawmakers in Washington. Pocan’s bill, under a Republican Congress and Trump’s tenure in office, won’t likely become a law, but it’s still pushing forward the debate on the need to consider other more humane options.

ICE does deserve to be dismantled, or at the very least reconfigured and reformed, with some of its functions being put back into the hands of agencies that held those responsibilities years before. It wouldn’t be an end to “law and order,” as the president implies, but rather an end to Trump abusing the agency as a means for his own nefarious ends.

