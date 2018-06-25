Democratic Lawmaker Plans To Propose Bill To Abolish ICE

An elected lawmaker representing Wisconsin in Washington D.C. wants to abolish ICE following President Donald Trump's decision to separate families at the border.

.@realDonaldTrump & his team of white nationalists, including Stephen Miller, have so misused @ICEgov that the agency can no longer accomplish its goals effectively. I’m introducing a bill to #AbolishICE & crack down on the agency’s blanket directive to target & round up people. pic.twitter.com/xhHsOHCdNH — Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) June 25, 2018

It’s not just Democratic candidate for New York Gov. Cynthia Nixon who wants to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan wants to introduce a piece of legislation that would bring the 15-year-old agency to an end.

In a statement, the Wisconsin Democrat said his bill would “crack down on the agency’s blanket directive to target and round up individuals and families,” as well as abolish the executive branch’s anti-immigration agency.

NEW: Rep. Mark Pocan to introduce bill to abolish ICE following trip to U.S.-Mexico border.



“The heartless actions of this abused agency do not represent the values of our nation and the U.S. must develop a more humane immigration system." https://t.co/kb8pljFSEo pic.twitter.com/b6S90h6u2n — ABC News (@ABC) June 25, 2018

As one of the lawmakers who went to a detention facility run by ICE in Texas, he said he believes the agency must go precisely because of what he saw.

“During my trip to the southern border, it was clear that ICE, and its actions of hunting down and tearing apart families, has wreaked havoc on far too many people,” he said. “ICE is tearing apart families and ripping the moral fabric of our nation.”

On Twitter, he shared a story that, like many others, inspired him to act.

Stories like this are why I’m introducing legislation that would abolish @ICEgov and crack down on the agency’s blanket directive to target and round up individuals and families. #AbolishICE https://t.co/QDkeagy7ub — Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) June 25, 2018

Since 2013, Pocan has represented Wisconsin’s second congressional district. He also serves as co-chairman of the Congressional Progressive Caucus as well as the LGBT Equality Caucus.

He said he believes that President Donald Trump’s administration is filled with racist individuals who are helping to steer his policies down a dark path.

“Unfortunately, president Trump and his team of white nationalists, including Stephen Miller, have so misused ICE that the agency can no longer accomplish its goals effectively,” he wrote. “The heartless actions of this abused agency do not represent the values of our nation and the US must develop a more humane immigration system that treats every person with dignity and respect.”

Addressing critics who suggested that Pocan wants “open borders,” his office responded that his plan would call for the creation of a commission that would outline “what existing agencies would enforce U.S. immigration laws."

His plan would likely appeal to anyone who’s troubled by the notion that over 2,000 migrant children have been separated from their families by immigration officials since Trump implemented its zero tolerance policy, making any adult who attempts to cross the border without proper documentation subject to criminal prosecution.

Hopefully, once Pocan introduces the bill later this week, he will get the support he needs from his fellow Democrats as well as the Republicans who are fed up with Trump’s cruel and racist policies.

Banner and thumbnail image credit: Flickr user WisPolitics.com