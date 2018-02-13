© Reuters, Mike Segar, Carlos Barria

Maxine Waters Wants To Question Stormy Daniels On Trump’s Mental State

by
editors
“For a president whose own Sec. of State has not denied calling him a moron, Trump needs to get out of the name calling game,” Rep. Maxine Waters tweeted.

Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters (CA) took to Twitter to call into question President Donald Trump’s mental state.

One of the commander-in-chief’s ’s most staunch critics, Waters sent out a tirade of tweets bashing Trump and accusing his own staff of calling him “ignorant” and “stupid.”

“For a president whose own staff & appointees have referred to him as ignorant, stupid, & whose own Sec. of State Tillerson has not denied calling him a moron, Trump needs to get out of the name calling game,” Waters wrote.

The Democratic lawmaker also suggested that Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who had an alleged affair with the president, should give her “interpretation” of Trump’s mental state as she must have observed him up close.

 

 

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was reportedly paid $130,000 for a non-disclosure agreement. Trump’s personal lawyer told The New York Times he made the payment “out of his own pocket.”

Waters also claimed a “disoriented “ president is a dangerous thing for America after The Washington Post reported that the Trump administration’s morale is an “all-time low” as the president is outraged by the negative coverage of the White House, including the controversy surrounding senior adviser Jared Kushner.

 

 

A frequent detractor of the Trump administration, the Democrat also sent out a tweet asking to impeach the president and that “she will not stop calling for Trump’s impeachment because America deserves better.”

 

 

A number of social media users seemed to agree with Waters, with many backing up the Democratic lawmaker.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Read More
Did Ethics Watchdogs Find Evidence Of Stormy Daniels $130K Payoff?

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Reuters, Mike Segar, Carlos Barria

Tags:
democrats donald trump impeachment maxine waters president donald trump president of the united states stormy daniels
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2018 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.