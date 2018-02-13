Maxine Waters Wants To Question Stormy Daniels On Trump’s Mental State

“For a president whose own Sec. of State has not denied calling him a moron, Trump needs to get out of the name calling game,” Rep. Maxine Waters tweeted.

Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters (CA) took to Twitter to call into question President Donald Trump’s mental state.

One of the commander-in-chief’s ’s most staunch critics, Waters sent out a tirade of tweets bashing Trump and accusing his own staff of calling him “ignorant” and “stupid.”

“For a president whose own staff & appointees have referred to him as ignorant, stupid, & whose own Sec. of State Tillerson has not denied calling him a moron, Trump needs to get out of the name calling game,” Waters wrote.

The Democratic lawmaker also suggested that Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who had an alleged affair with the president, should give her “interpretation” of Trump’s mental state as she must have observed him up close.

For a president whose own staff & appointees have referred to him as ignorant, stupid, & whose own Sec. of State Tillerson has not denied calling him a moron, Trump needs to get out of the name calling game. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) March 4, 2018

We might also inquire of Stormy Daniels about Trump's mental state since she has observed him up close. I'm sure she could give us a revealing interpretation of her observations. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) March 4, 2018

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was reportedly paid $130,000 for a non-disclosure agreement. Trump’s personal lawyer told The New York Times he made the payment “out of his own pocket.”

Waters also claimed a “disoriented “ president is a dangerous thing for America after The Washington Post reported that the Trump administration’s morale is an “all-time low” as the president is outraged by the negative coverage of the White House, including the controversy surrounding senior adviser Jared Kushner.

Imagine the President of the United States rolling around the West Wing, disoriented, ranting, angry, carrying on and paranoid, dreaming up public policy -- it's a dangerous thing for America. Get ready for impeachment! — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) March 4, 2018

A frequent detractor of the Trump administration, the Democrat also sent out a tweet asking to impeach the president and that “she will not stop calling for Trump’s impeachment because America deserves better.”

.@REPMAXINEWATERS:

The most important thing this country can do now is impeach this president and make sure we get rid of him and get ready for Pence in 2020… I believe America deserves better.



RETWEET TO AGREE#AMJoy pic.twitter.com/sf8dLkOkpJ — AM Joy w/Joy Reid (@amjoyshow) March 4, 2018

A number of social media users seemed to agree with Waters, with many backing up the Democratic lawmaker.

He needs to get out of the Whitehouse. America deserves better. Shame on the Republican Party for letting it go this far. Never again means never vote Republican. — Dennis Muldrow (@dennislmuldrow) March 4, 2018

He needs out of the game period — Mom first (@duling_kelly) March 4, 2018

You go, #AuntieMaxine!! Love hearing you sound off on our "President"! You're the best!! 💞 — Annie B. 🔜🌊🙌🏻 (@SurvivingWaves) March 4, 2018

Maxine, I appreciate your powerful, fearless, intelligent and wise voice. — Planet Earth Dweller (@berninarita) March 4, 2018

We are at a crux. The question is do we let things get worse than they already are? November seems like it is decades away. A lot of damage can be done in that time. — E Sullivan (@Auntie_esull) March 4, 2018

Keep on Talking Maxine because We're Still Listening. — Ronnie Price (@redwardprice719) March 4, 2018

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Reuters, Mike Segar, Carlos Barria