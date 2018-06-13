© REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Democrats Shut Down Streets To Protest Trump’s Child Separation Policy

by
Aliza Ali
“We want our babies back,” a crowd of Democrats and other protesters chanted as they shut down Pennsylvania Avenue to protest Trump’s child separation policy.

 

 

As the Trump administration continues its indiscriminate crackdown on immigrants by ripping families apart and housing children into questionable detention centers, a group of Democratic lawmakers marched to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) building in Washington, D.C., to protest the deplorable “zero tolerance” policy.

Several members of Congress, along with dozens of other people, temporarily blocked an entrance to the Ronald Reagan Building housing the CBP headquarters. They marched towards the building chanting “Bring our babies back” before seating themselves on the steps.

The group said they were calling for the release of asylum seekers and their children who were separated from each other under Attorney General Jeff Sessions draconian measure.

The protesters included civil rights icon and longtime Georgia Rep. John Lewis (D), Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA) Rep. Joe Crowley (D-NY), Rep. Al Green (D-TX), and Rep. Luis Gutiérrez (D-IL), Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-CA), and Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA).

Rep. Adriano Espaillat of New York, the first former undocumented immigrant to serve in Congress, also attended the march.

To document the protest, many lawmakers took to Twitter to post updates of their moves. 

 

 

 

 

 

“DHS will arrest children, but when Members of Congress commit civil disobedience they watched silently. Shame! So we are taking our protest directly to Donald Trump. Next stop the White House,” Chu tweeted.

Neither the protesters nor the lawmakers were taken into custody.

The group ditched its initial plans to march to the White House and instead linked arms while standing or sitting on the street in an attempt to block it.

The California Democrat tweeted the group of protesters had “shutdown Pennsylvania Ave.”

“Protesters…say they’re going to stay here until they get arrested,” reported Vox’s Ella Nilsen.

 

According to Spectrum News correspondent Jeevan Vittal, the protest was called off due to “safety reasons.” He also reported Rep. Joe Crowley collapsed due to possible heat exhaustion.

 

 

The protest came a day after McClatchy reported the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) was considering several Texas military bases as sites for tent cities to house thousands of immigrant children who were forcibly separated from their parents.

Moreover, just recently, a first group of journalists was allowed to enter a shelter for detained child migrants in Brownsville, Texas. According to MSNBC’s correspondent Jacob Soboroff, the children were not in a shelter but were “incarcerated.”

The Democrats coming out on the streets to raise voice against the plight of detained immigrant families provided some relief that under Donald Trump’s presidency not everyone is devoid of human decency.

Read More
Trump Admin Plans To House Migrant Children In Military Bases

Banner / Thumbnail : REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tags:
cbp democrats donald trump immigrants jeff sessions news president donald trump protest republicans trump administration united states us news washington dc washington dc news white house
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2018 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.