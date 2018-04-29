Dennis Rodman Maybe Present For Trump’s Summit With Kim Jong Un

According to sources, Dennis Rodman may play some sort of role in the negotiations at the Trump-Kim summit.

Former NBA star Dennis Rodman is reportedly planning a trip to Singapore for President Donald Trump’s summit with Kim Jong Un, next week.

In the past, Rodman has visited North Korea five times. He also made headlines for being friendly with the despotic dictator. According to sources, Dennis Rodman may play some sort of role in the negotiations at the Trump-Kim summit.

However, the five-time NBA champion is not certain about his trip. In case he visits Singapore, it could be for the publicity of company called “PotCoin” that sponsors him. PotCoin is a company that aims at legalizing the cannabis industry.

“No matter what you might think about his presence. One thing’s for sure the ratings will be huge,” a source told New York Post. “A lot of times in situations that involve complex diplomacy, countries like to identify ambassadors of goodwill, and whether you agree with it or not, Dennis Rodman fits the bill,” the source added.

According to New York Post, Rodman may play some kind of role in the negotiations between the two mercurial world leaders. The American basketball player previously said he deserved the esteemed award for his mission to “break the ice between the two hostile countries.” He has also suggested his “friendship” was what was keeping the world from World War III.

In April, Rodman said in a TMZ interview, Kim didn’t know anything about Trump, until he presented him with a copy of Trump’s ghost-written book, “The Art of the Deal” on his birthday. “I think [Kim] didn’t realize who Donald Trump was at that time, I guess, until he started to read the book and started to get to understand him. Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un are pretty much the same,” he explained.

“I don’t want to take all the credit. I don’t want to sit there and say, ‘I did this, I did that.’ That’s not my intention,” added Rodman.

On May 24, Trump announced he had decided to terminate the much anticipated meeting summit, citing “tremendous anger” from North Korea as a factor in the decision via a particularly threatening statement. On May 28, the president tweeted, the summit might still be on.

Rodman believes the rogue leader doesn’t want to have war.

Rodman’s representative, Darren Prince has not confirmed his trip to Singapore. However, he added the former American basketball player would be willing to go to the summit if his expertise were needed.

“He’s talked about it, but no final trip or plans have been made,” he said. Prince marveled at the treatment Rodman got years ago when he first decided to visit the North at Kim’s invitation.

“It seemed like everyone [in the US] turned on him and now things seem to be happening, so he’s just happy it’s happening. He’s just hoping for a great historic outcome,” Prince said.

People on Twitter have mixed reactions over Rodman’s visit.

Dennis Rodman is the Henry Kissinger our time deserves. https://t.co/uIeSfRKTxo — Anthony Zurcher (@awzurcher) June 5, 2018

OK, we really are living a reality TV show. I had refused to believe it but if Dennis Rodman has a role in the N Korean denuclearization summit, it must be from a script....https://t.co/ZZcnG7jyI7 — keith hall (@kfhall0852) June 5, 2018

When world peace depends on Dennis Rodman pic.twitter.com/PLweZ65ixY — Hümper Dü (@HumperDu) June 5, 2018

Trump talking about Dennis Rodman four years ago... https://t.co/dSmXoctg4a — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) June 5, 2018

Dennis Rodman is reportedly attending the Kim-Trump Summit in Singapore as a... wait for it.... goodwill ambassador. Conservatives never, ever, EVER get to say Barack Obama embarrassed them again. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) June 5, 2018

So the only thing between us and an all out nuclear war will be Donald Trump and Dennis Rodman?



Ok, just wondering ???



?? https://t.co/pUkhOwpYPP — UnsilentMajority ?? (@The_UnSilent_) June 5, 2018

Dennis Rodman will be Singapore during the upcoming summit between Trump and Kim Jong Un, and could even play some sort of role in the negotiations. So sleep tight everyone - the fate of the world is in the hands of Don the Con, Delusional Dennis and Krazy Kim. https://t.co/aNaojfcHMV — Facts Do Matter (@WilDonnelly) June 5, 2018

Thumbnail/Banner Image: Reuters, KCNA