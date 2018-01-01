Denny's Turns Away Black Group – Seats Another Family Moments Later

“Is it the color of my skin? That's where I left it at. Is that a problem? Because everybody else was eating and drinking, and she was, like, 'I am not going to be able to accommodate you all.'"

A group of African-American customers were turned away at a Denny’s restaurant in Lake City, Florida, only to accommodate another large group that came seconds later.

Elijah Henderson Jr. entered the restaurant with a group of 25 churchgoers and asked the server for a table. That is when the employee said that they were understaffed and she just has one cashier and one cook which is why she can’t accommodate them.

However, seconds later another large family walked in and the server told them to be seated.

Henderson was taken aback by the incident and recorded a Facebook live claiming the action was racially motivated.

“Is it the color of my skin? That's where I left it at. Is that a problem? Because everybody else was eating and drinking, and she was, like, 'I am not going to be able to accommodate you all,’” he said.

The man added, “I feel as since I'm African American, that's why she doesn't feel like she should accommodate us. I don't understand. I am not trying to understand, the only thing I do know is that they are wrong, they are wrong for how they treated us. Point blank, I don't care what you look like, or where you come from, I just want equality.”

Henderson was contacted by Denny’s chief operating officer Chris Bode after the video went viral on social media.

Bode reportedly told the man that he works with the diversity department. However, Henderson gave him a reality check and told him that it may be working on a corporate level but when it comes to their restaurants and franchises it’s not working.

Company officials later issued an apology and said it doesn’t tolerate racial discrimination.

The restaurant added the waitress had been terminated.

“We were shocked by the unacceptable experience our guests received recently at our Lake City, Florida, location, and sincerely apologize. We simply do not tolerate discrimination of any kind in our restaurants,” the statement read.

Watch:

