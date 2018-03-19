© Reuters/Eduardo Munoz

Alan Dershowitz Tries Smearing Cynthia Nixon, But Gets Mocked Instead

by
Alice Salles
The former actress announced the candidacy in a video she shared online. But many people who are biased against pro-Palestinian rights advocates called her a "bigot."

Former actress Cynthia Nixon has launched her campaign for New York governor with an ad that has touched thousands of online users -- so much so that her announcement went viral on Twitter.

Despite her popularity, however, the candidacy has already started to bother some strong voices against Palestinians, such as lawyer and Israel advocate Alan Dershowitz.

As people on Twitter celebrated Nixon’s campaign and promises, Dershowitz blasted the candidate by calling her a bigot.

Yeah, you read that right.

Despite his claims, even Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP)'s Executive Director Rebecca Vilkomerson mocked Dershowitz’s comments regarding Nixon’s candidacy, appearing to side with the former actress.

According to Dershowitz, Nixon is a bigot for joining with “Israel haters” and collaborating with them.

However, when Nixon signed a petition in 2010 supporting Israeli artists who refused to perform in Israeli settlements in the West Bank, she wasn’t standing alone against Jewish men and women. She was actually joining prominent Jewish and Israeli personalities, such as Theodore Bikel, Ed Asner, and Tony Kushner. The movement prompted Jewish Voice for Peace to draft a statement signed by Nixon and over 150 other film and theater professionals. 

Dershowitz, who has been supportive of President Donald Trump, appears to have already started a smear campaign against Nixon because of her support for people’s choices regarding the Israeli state. Thankfully, his claims appear to have not caught on as social media users are all about Nixon and her plan to fix New York.

Some notorious Twitter users, such as Rosie O’Donnell, also showed their love for Nixon and her plan for the state.

Whether Dershowitz’s smear campaign will produce the effects he desires or not, it’s clear that Nixon is widely loved and supported. It will be tough to ignore her rise as a politician.

