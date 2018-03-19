Alan Dershowitz Tries Smearing Cynthia Nixon, But Gets Mocked Instead

The former actress announced the candidacy in a video she shared online. But many people who are biased against pro-Palestinian rights advocates called her a "bigot."

I love New York, and today I'm announcing my candidacy for governor. Join us: https://t.co/9DwsxWW8xX pic.twitter.com/kYTvx6GZiD — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) March 19, 2018

Former actress Cynthia Nixon has launched her campaign for New York governor with an ad that has touched thousands of online users -- so much so that her announcement went viral on Twitter.

Despite her popularity, however, the candidacy has already started to bother some strong voices against Palestinians, such as lawyer and Israel advocate Alan Dershowitz.

As people on Twitter celebrated Nixon’s campaign and promises, Dershowitz blasted the candidate by calling her a bigot.

Cynthia Nixon may run for Gov of NY. She has collaborated with Israel haters Jewish Voice for Peace and Vanessa Redgrave in boycotting Israel. Do not support her bigotry. — Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) March 17, 2018

Despite his claims, even Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP)'s Executive Director Rebecca Vilkomerson mocked Dershowitz’s comments regarding Nixon’s candidacy, appearing to side with the former actress.

Hahahahaha this should be worth a lot of endorsements! Cc @jvplive https://t.co/gGZ8UIQriD — Rebecca Vilkomerson (@RVilkomerson) March 19, 2018

According to Dershowitz, Nixon is a bigot for joining with “Israel haters” and collaborating with them.

However, when Nixon signed a petition in 2010 supporting Israeli artists who refused to perform in Israeli settlements in the West Bank, she wasn’t standing alone against Jewish men and women. She was actually joining prominent Jewish and Israeli personalities, such as Theodore Bikel, Ed Asner, and Tony Kushner. The movement prompted Jewish Voice for Peace to draft a statement signed by Nixon and over 150 other film and theater professionals.

Dershowitz, who has been supportive of President Donald Trump, appears to have already started a smear campaign against Nixon because of her support for people’s choices regarding the Israeli state. Thankfully, his claims appear to have not caught on as social media users are all about Nixon and her plan to fix New York.

Some notorious Twitter users, such as Rosie O’Donnell, also showed their love for Nixon and her plan for the state.

CYNTHIA NIXON FOR GOVERNOR OF NEW YORK ! #myFULLsupport - she is one of kind - brilliant - brave bold and so smart - a true leader #NIXON4NY pic.twitter.com/5hSeCDzzer — ROSIE (@Rosie) March 19, 2018

One thing I'm curious about with Cynthia Nixon's candidacy-- lots of men have jumped from showbiz to politics (Reagan, Schwarzenegger, Franken, Trump.) Will voters allow a woman to to the same? — Charlotte Alter (@CharlotteAlter) March 19, 2018

Whether Dershowitz’s smear campaign will produce the effects he desires or not, it’s clear that Nixon is widely loved and supported. It will be tough to ignore her rise as a politician.