DeSantis Ran FB Group Mocking Parkland Survivors, Muslims, And McCain

The conspiracy-laden Facebook group targets African-Americans, Parkland shooting survivors, immigrants, Muslims, the LGBT community and CNN.

Unsurprisingly, Florida Republican nominee for governor, Rep. Ron DeSantis, who told voters not to "monkey this up" by electing his Democratic opponent Andrew Gillum, used to help run a racist Facebook group.

DeSantis was an administrator of the Tea Party Group (not to be confused with the Tea Party Patriots), which is also managed by notorious Islamophobe Pamela Gellar. Yet the President Donald Trump-endorsed candidate quit his role on Thursday after American Ledger outed him as being affiliated with the group.

The conspiracy-laden Facebook group targets African-Americans, Parkland shooting survivors, immigrants, Muslims, the LGBT community and CNN while praising Trump and attacking politicians like Hillary Clinton, and more recently, calling John McCain “a traitor to America.”

Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg was labeled a “Hitler wannabe.” Commenters have said [I]slam is cancer and aids [sic] all rolled into one” and think being transgender “is just another flavor of gay. [Transgender individuals] just want to make themselves out to be more special than the average mentally ill person. LGBTP is a series of perversions, that have found sanctuary in the Democrat party.”

Disturbingly enough, an incredibly bigoted post from earlier this month showed a picture of Trump eating bacon with the words “President Trump eats bacon … Just one more reason to elect him in 2020” across it.

Despite DeSantis' campaign denying allegations of racism after he used the term “monkey” in association with his black Democratic challenger, this incident coupled with his connection to a hateful, xenophobic platform seems to suggest otherwise.

Banner/thumbnail photo credit: REUTERS/Carlos Barria