Despite Missile Warning, Trump Tweets Praises To Kim Jong Un

Despite reports that North Korea may be developing a new ballistic missile capable of reaching the continental United States, President Donald Trump posted a tweet filled with pleasantries directed at the country’s leader Kim Jong Un.

In it, Trump thanked the dictator for a so-called “nice letter” he received from him as well as for sending the remains of 55 American soldiers back to the states.

He concluded the social media post with “I look forward to seeing you soon,” as if they were old college buddies rather than political adversaries.

Thank you to Chairman Kim Jong Un for keeping your word & starting the process of sending home the remains of our great and beloved missing fallen! I am not at all surprised that you took this kind action. Also, thank you for your nice letter - l look forward to seeing you soon! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2018

Although Trump has praised Kim Jong Un in the past, he has been particularly friendly with him since the two held a summit in Singapore back in June during which Kim Jong Un agreed to denuclearization.

Alas, Trump may have jumped the gun on celebrating his meeting with Kim Jong Un as a win because just days ago, U.S. intelligence agencies warned that North Korea began developing one or two new liquid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Furthermore, officials suspect that Kim Jong Un is operating a secret nuclear enrichment facility where he’s producing fissile material for his nuclear arsenal, according to Vice News.

“It’s not hyperbole to note that Trump’s bizarre adoration of dictators who falsely flatter him is a national security risk,” said Brian Klass, a political scientist at the London School of Economics.

He added: “He continues to praise Kim Jong Un even as North Korea is reportedly accelerating its nuclear program, making new missiles, and continuing to pose an existential threat to several major American cities.”

There’s also the suspicion that the soldiers’ remains that landed in Hawaii on Wednesday could be fake. Robert Kelly, an expert in international relations at Pusan National University in South Korea, noted that past returns from North Korea to the U.S. and Japan have not always been legitimate. It certainly doesn’t help that they returned with just one single dog-tag, which means it could take years before all of the soldiers are identified.

But, Trump doesn’t seem to care about those little details so long as he can tout his new cordial relations with North Korea as a victory.

“President Trump’s presidency is yet again showing a smoke and mirrors foreign policy, aimed at securing the illusion of a win for his self-interest, while American national interest is dealt a major loss,” Klass said.

As for that letter, it’s unclear what correspondence Trump was referring to, but Vice notes he may have been talking about a letter that Kim Jong Un sent him back in July which was riddled with exaggerated praises such as repeatedly calling Trump “Your Excellency.”

For the second time, Trump is undermining and contradicting his own intelligence officials in an effort to give Americans a false sense of progress. This is reminiscent of his so-called misspeak during his Helsinki summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin when he said he didn’t believe Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election and later backtracked after severe criticism.

Simply put: this presidency is a lost cause.

