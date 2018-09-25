Detroit Cop Calls Black People ‘Zoo Animals’ In Racist Snapchat Post

The white Detroit police officer posted his selfie on Snapchat with the caption, “another night to Rangel (sic) up these zoo animals."

Detroit Police officer Sean Bostwick posted this on his social media. He was suspended from the job Sunday. He needs to be fired. Your top cop is black, you patrol a predominantly black neighborhood, in a city that is almost 85% black. Can’t have this on our force. pic.twitter.com/8W8SC4yyLn — Branden Hunter (@JustCallmeBHunt) September 24, 2018

A Detroit police officer was reportedly terminated after his selfie went viral for all the wrong reasons.

Sean Bostwick posted his picture on Snapchat with the caption, “another night to Rangel (sic) up these zoo animals" in an apparent attempt to demean black people. The rookie doesn’t seem to have good skills when it comes to language and probably wanted to write “wrangle” in the caption.

Soon, his derogatory post became viral on social media and people called out the officer for using racial slurs against black people.

The 27-year-old officer was white and 80 percent of Detroit’s population is black. Police Chief James Craig reportedly said at a news conference that the officer had been fired. “He was terminated,” Craig said, according to the Detroit News. “This is his last day on our payroll. Tomorrow, he will no longer be a Detroit police officer. He is clear on that.”

Craig said the officer took the responsibility for his hateful post after being slammed on social media.

“He admitted that he did this. He said he didn’t mean it the way it came off.”

However, white cops have made headlines for being racist towards black people.

Bostwick was quickly removed from his position because he was still serving his probation period. He was with the police department for almost one and a half year, but “spent much of the time at the academy because of low test scores,” according to the chief.

His dismissal was only possible because he wasn’t a confirmed officer.

Police brutality and racial profiling are claiming lives across the country. Assaults against black people at the hands of white police officers have sadly become really common in the country. And all of this happens, in part, because rookies like Bostwick have a mindset of berating members of the black community as animals even before they get confirmed.

