Devin Nunes Vilifies Russian Investigation, Asks 'Bots' For Help

Russian bots were previously accused of helping push #ReleaseTheMemo, in support of Nunes' infamous memo, which was purportedly written to discredit Mueller's probe.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes is allegedly seeking Russian bots’ help to make an article debunking alleged misconduct and Russian interference theories in the 2016 elections “go viral" on Twitter.

Nunes shared a link to an article by The Federalist, claiming that all theories regarding the Russian government meddling are fabricated.

Catch up on mainstream media Russian conspiracy theories in this piece by @FDRLST PS-If you are a Russian Bot please make this go viral PSS-If you’re not a Russian Bot you will become one if you retweet https://t.co/05Gw8cinNX — Devin Nunes (@DevinNunes) February 21, 2018

The bots the Republican is referring to are the accounts linked with The Internet Research Agency (IRA), a Russian organization that was the primary source of alleged unlawful meddling in trying to cause discord in the United States at the time of the 2016 election, according to the Mueller investigation.

Nunes sarcastically tweeted after the allegations that the same agency had helped boost the hashtag #ReleaseTheMemo urging the committee to push its release. Written by the Chair himself, the controversial missive accused the FBI and Justice Department of alleged misconduct regarding the ongoing Russian investigation.

Trump authorized its release despite reports that it omitted important details and contained classified information. Furthermore, the president canceled the release of a rebuttal memo by democrat Adam Schiff.

The Federalist article urged that the memo was not pushed by the IRA. However, Hamilton 68, a website claiming to track Russian propaganda in near-real time, stated otherwise. The site reported that in January, frequency with which these bots tweeted the hashtag skyrocketed by 233,000%. These claims also came under fire in the said article, which questioned the website’s credibility as it does not reveal the specific accounts it is tracking.

Nunes tried to downplay Russian involvement, however, Mueller's indictments and various other U.S. Intelligence agencies claim otherwise.

