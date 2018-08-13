DHS Rolls Out $1.8M Grant To Prepare Teens For ‘Mass Casualty Events’

The Department of Homeland Security is accepting applications for the School-Age Trauma Training grant, which will go toward teaching teens how to “assist victims with traumatic injuries.”

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) developed a $1.8 million grant to train high school kids on how to respond to “mass casualty events.”

According to The Hill, the DHS is accepting applications until Aug. 27 for the School-Age Trauma Training grant, which will go toward teaching teens how to “assist victims with traumatic injuries” before emergency responders arrive on the scene.

Read More School Arms Students With Rocks To Stop Possible School Shooter

While the description of the grant doesn't list the specific “mass casualty events” that the students will receive training for, it seems safe to presume this is a direct response to school shootings in light of recent events.

The grant description, which was first brought to light by The Young Turks, mentions that uncontrolled bleeding is the “number one cause of preventable death from trauma,” therefore the training will inform students how to stop uncontrolled bleeding by “using materials readily found at an incident or worn by the victim and citizen responders.”

Although the federal grant will only fund the training over a three-year time span, the DHS expects the grant recipient to continue the training program through other means after the grant funding runs out, such as by soliciting donations.

It is absurd, to say the least, that the federal government would rather shell out nearly $2 million to train kids on how to save themselves in the event of a mass shooting than to focus its efforts on passing stronger gun control measures to prevent these "mass casualty events" in the first place.

This administration's priorities are incredibly warped. If the DHS thinks rolling out this training program is going to make parents and students feel any safer, they are in for a rude awakening. If anything, being trained to save their own lives from an active shooter is going to traumatize them in itself.

Read More Artist Plants Bulletproof Vests In Stores For Back-To-School Shoppers

Banner/Thumbnail Photo Credit: Reuters, Ronen Zvulun