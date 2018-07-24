© Reuters/Lucas Jackson

Did Jeff Sessions Chant ‘Lock Her Up’ During Speech?

by
Alice Salles
Donald Trump's attorney general laughed while students repeated the line "Lock her up" during a recent speech. Some claim he was chanting along.

 

 

Attorney General Jeff Sessions appeared to repeat the words “Lock her up” while a group of students chanted the now famous anti-Hillary Clinton refrain during a leadership conference at the George Washington University.

While many claim he chanted along, others say that he was just acknowledging the chant, not joining the students.

Jeff Sessions Has No Problem Ripping Immigrant Kids Away From Parents

During his speech, Sessions was making the case that colleges have been “coddling” students following the 2016 election.That’s when students started to chant the famous refrain, which was often repeated during President Donald Trump’s campaign rallies whenever he mentioned Clinton and her use of a private email server while serving as President Barack Obama’s secretary.

Repeating the phrase with a smile, Sessions added, “I heard that a long time over the last campaign.”

“I like this bunch,” he added. “I can tell, you’re not going to be backing down. Go get ‘em, go get ‘em.”

On Twitter, some users believed Sessions actually joined in the chant, instead of simply acknowledging the rallying cry. Others said that he just repeated the phrase. Regardless of what you think he did, he surely did seem to enjoy the moment.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

While addressing the crowd, Sessions criticized schools for “actively preventing them from scrutinizing the validity of their beliefs.”

He also mocked students who participated in coping sessions and programs following the 2016 election.

“After the 2016 election, for example, they held a 'cry-in' at Cornell. I hope they had plenty of tissues for 'em to cry on,” he said. “They had therapy dogs at the University of Kansas. Play-Doh and coloring books at the University of Michigan for heaven's sake. You know, give me a break. Students at Tufts were encouraged to 'draw about their feelings.'"

It’s obvious that Sessions appears unwilling to even consider the other side of the debate as he mocks students. But what may seem even worse to the public is the fact he doesn't seem willing to dismiss the crowd's behavior as "uncivilized," whether he joined them or just acknowledged them.

Especially now that Republicans like Nikki Hayley are asking fellow conservatives to take the high road when debating politics with people who subscribe to different ideologies.

Sessions Can't Cite A Single Difference Between Nazis And His Policies

 

