A Running List Of All The Lies Brett Kavanaugh Has Told So Far

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s alleged conduct during his high school and college years is coming back to haunt him at perhaps the most crucial point in his career.

The judge was accused of sexual assault, which dated back decades, in the middle of a heated confirmation battle. Things got worse for him after more accusers began coming forward – and with them, the stories about how the apparently squeaky-clean judge spent his late teenage years partying, drinking and harassing women.

After Palo Alto University Professor Christine Blasey Ford accused Kavanaugh of assault during a high school party in the 1980s, the judge outright denied the allegations. However, the episode appeared to open a whole new can of worms for Kavanaugh as his former schoolmates began talking to media about the credibility of Ford’s accusations.

Interestingly, almost everyone who knew Kavanaugh back in the day, including his college roommate, has described him as someone who drank “belligerently” up to the point he was “incoherent.”

However, during his testimony in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee, President Donald Trump’s SCOTUS nominee not only denied Ford’s allegations but also insisted he did not have a drinking problem. His hearing raised some very serious questions, as the public and critics debated if Kavanaugh had actually lied under oath, with some even throwing around the word “perjury.”

Let’s take a look at the most notable lies the judge has told so far:

He Said He Wasn’t A Heavy Drinker:

During his shockingly partisan hearing, Kavanaugh insisted that although he used to drink beer with his friends, he never went overboard.

“There is a bright line between drinking beer, which I gladly do, and which I fully embrace, and sexually assaulting someone, which is a violent crime. If every American who drinks beer or every American who drank beer in high school is suddenly presumed guilty of sexual assault, (it) will be an ugly, new place in this country,” he said in his opening statement.

Later, when Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar asked Kavanaugh if he had ever blacked out from drinking, the judge had responded by cross questioning her.

“I have no drinking problem, Judge,” the Democrat informed him.

“Nor do I,” he shot back, smugly.

If this interaction was any indication, Kavanaugh wanted to send out the message that he wasn’t a heavy drinker.

However, this is what Charles “Chad” Ludington, who was the judge’s classmates at Yale had to say:

“For the fact is, at Yale, and I can speak to no other times, Brett was a frequent drinker, and a heavy drinker. I know, because, especially in our first two years of college, I often drank with him. On many occasions I heard Brett slur his words and saw him staggering from alcohol consumption, not all of which was beer,” Ludington, an associate professor of history at N.C. State University, told the New York Times. “When Brett got drunk, he was often belligerent and aggressive. On one of the last occasions I purposely socialized with Brett, I witnessed him respond to a semi-hostile remark, not by defusing the situation, but by throwing his beer in the man’s face and starting a fight that ended with one of our mutual friends in jail.”

That’s not it.

After a second woman, Deborah Ramirez, told the New Yorker she was at a dorm party at Yale’s Old Campus when Kavanaugh “thrust his penis in her face, and caused her to touch it without her consent as she pushed him away,” the judge’s freshman year roommate Lynne Brookes also characterized Kavanaugh as a “heavy drinker.”

In his Georgetown Prep yearbook, Kavanaugh was named the “Keg City Club” treasurer, accompanied by a caption, 100 keg or bust, whatever that meant.

He Said Ford’s Allegations Had Been Refuted By Those Present At The Party

Kavanaugh claimed Blasey Ford’s allegations of sexual assault have been refuted by the people she said had attended that party, including her friend Leyland Keyser.

“Dr. Ford’s allegation is not merely uncorroborated, it is refuted by the very people she says were there, including by a long-time friend of hers,” he pressed. “Refuted.”

Nothing of the sort happened.

In a letter sent to the Senate Judiciary Committee, Keyser explained she had no recollection of a gathering that matched the one Blasey described in her account. However, she also told the Washington Post that although she couldn’t remember that particular party, she believed Blasey Ford.

As the alleged victim herself said during her hearing, it is not shocking for people to not remember the details of a small party that took place over 35 years ago when nothing particular happened to them.

He Lied About The Drinking Age In Maryland

Kavanaugh testified to the Senate Judiciary Committee that he drank alcohol at the age of 18, and so did others in his high school “most of the time” because it was legal to drink at 18.

It was not.

“Yes, we drank beer, my friends and I, boys and girls,” he said in his testimony. “I liked beer. I still like beer. The drinking age, as I noted, was 18, so the seniors were legal. Senior year in high school, people were legal to drink ... Sometimes probably had too many beers.”

Earlier, Kavanaugh said in an interview with Fox News, “Yes, there were parties. And the drinking age was 18. And yes, the seniors were legal.”

The truth is, the legal age of drinking was raised from 18 to 21 in 1982, when Kavanaugh was 17. People who were 18, 19 or 20 were allowed to drink under a “grandfather clause” but only on the day the age increase went into effect.

It still remains 21 to this day in Maryland.

He Said He Didn’t Know About The Second Accuser

When Ramirez accused Kavanaugh of thrusting “his penis in her face,” Kavanaugh claimed he had only come to know about the accusation after The New Yorker published the article. However, texts obtained by NBC News between Kavanaugh’s Yale friends revealed the judge’s team had been prepping to refute Ramirez since way before the allegations were even made public.

The messages also indicated the judge knew Ramirez much better than he let on beforehand. According to the conversation, Ramirez was visibly uncomfortable when she encountered Kavanaugh and his group of friends at a mutual friend’s wedding, 10 years after their graduation.

He Lied About His Sexually-Charged Yearbook Entries

Kavanaugh has repeatedly asserted his teen years primarily consisted of some wholesome sports, church-going and being a “good friend.” However, his high school yearbook contained some eerie references involving him, like he “survived the FFFFFFFourth of July” and something called the “Devil’s Triangle.”

Attorney Michael Avenatti, who is representing Kavanaugh’s third accuser Julie Swetnick, said he believes “FFFFFFFourth of July” stands for “Find them, French them, Feel them, Finger them, F*** them, Forget them,” a crude reference for sleeping with women. Meanwhile, the term “Devil’s Triangle” is reportedly a slang that means sex between two men and one woman.

However, Kavanaugh denied these claims and said the seven Fs referred to “this one guy and his — and a joke that everyone had about him and how he said ‘f*** you.’” As for the phrase “devil's triangle,” the SCOTUS nominee said it referred to “a drinking game where there were three glasses in a triangle.”

Among many of the cryptic entries in the yearbook, the term “Renate Alumnius” appeared no less than 14 times on students’ individual pages and in a photo of a group of nine grinning footballers, including Kavanaugh and his friend Mark Judge, who called themselves the “Renate Alumni.”

Apparently, the term was a not-so-innocent reference to one of the girls at an all-girls Catholic school, who used to socialize with Kavanaugh’s gang, Renate Schroeder Dolphin.

There was also a short poem in the yearbook that read, “You need a date / and it’s getting late / so don’t hesitate / to call Renate.”

However, Kavanaugh defended the whole thing as an innocent attempt at making Renate feel included in the group.

“That yearbook reference was clumsily intended to show affection, and that she was one of us,” he said.

That poem did a really bad job at showing any kind of “affection,” to be frank.

He Said He Got Into Yale With “No Connections”

Kavanaugh appears to be using his admission into Yale as some sort of justification about his moral conduct.

“I got into Yale Law School. That’s the number one law school in the country. I had no connections there. I got there by busting my tail in college,” he told the committee.

That is not entirely true, or at the very least, misleading.

Kavanaugh, as several publications have pointed out, was a legacy student as his grandfather had also attended the college.

He Said He Grew Up In A City Plagued By Gang And Gun Violence

During his confirmation hearing, Kavanaugh addressed his opposition to a ban on assault weapons.

“I’m a native of this area, I’m a native of an urban-suburban area. I grew up in a city plagued by gun violence and gang violence and drug violence,” Kavanaugh said in response to a question from California Sen. Dianne Feinstein. “So I fully understand, as I explained in the opinion, the importance of this issue. I specifically referenced Police Chief Cathy Lanier’s goals of reducing gang and gun violence was something I certainly applauded but that I had to follow the precedent of the Supreme Court in that case.”

Kavanaugh did not grow up in a city like Chicago – he grew up in Bethesda in Maryland.

As several local and national media outlets claimed, the judge grew up in an elite community where the homicide rate was 2.1 deaths per 100,000 between 2009 and 2015.

