Convicted Child Abuser Is The Face Of Pro-Trump Dating Site

The man featured on the main pro-President Donald Trump dating site may now be married, but he has a conviction in his past for having a sexual relationship with a teen.

Barrett Riddleberger Who Promotes Trump Dating Website & Who Runs a Trump Funding Group, Just Also Happens to Be a Convicted Child Rapist https://t.co/W2oHXirTzE pic.twitter.com/NTIMiUi4By — Robert Littal (@BSO) February 20, 2018

It may seem too absurd to be true, but the model on a dating app targeting President Donald Trump supporters appears to be a convicted pervert.

Read More Dating Website Wants To Save American Singles From Trump Presidency

Barrett Riddleberger is the man whose smirk covers the main Trump.dating page. But Riddleberger is also a man with a criminal background as he has a felony conviction for taking “indecent liberties with a minor.”

In 1995, Riddleberger made a tape of himself having sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old and was later convicted for it. Now, he and wife, Jodi, are the poster couple for a dating app that hopes to bring Trump supporters together.

Before this scandal, however, the dating app had already raised eyebrows for other very politically incorrect features.

The site, which allows users to choose whether they are “happily” or “unhappily” married, also caused some uproar for targeting only straight individuals.

As the app won’t let the user choose any option other than “straight man” or “straight woman,” only people looking for a relationship with a member of the opposite sex is allowed to participate.

Riddleberger, now 50, insists that what happened in his past is behind him.

“I’ve already paid my debt for something I did 25 years ago,” he told reporters.

Now, as an active Republican in Guilford County, North Carolina, Riddleberger runs one of the county’s conservative groups known as C4GC, or Conservatives for Guilford County.

On Twitter, Riddleberger won’t mention his past. But he does share the occasional religious inspirational post according to Metro, including one by evangelical Christian Ravi Zacharias that says, “The ultimate test of any civilization is how we treat the most vulnerable — what we do with our children.”

As it turned out, the pro-Trump supporter dating app may have a problem with gay people looking for love, but it does not appear to have any qualms about letting adults with a questionable past serve as the face of its service.