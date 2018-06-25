Did Trump Just Threaten Maxine Waters On Twitter?

After Rep. Maxine Waters' call for unity against President Donald Trump's officials in public, the president responded by issuing a warning that many people said sounded a lot like a threat.

.@RepMaxineWaters has been in elected public office for 42 years. Probably going to end up being about 40 years longer than you once your impeachment and likely indictment goes through. I think that makes her infinitely smarter and more successful than you, @POTUS #Trump pic.twitter.com/b2TXLLJ5dN — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) June 25, 2018

After Rep. Maxine Waters (D-California) urged people to publicly show President Donald Trump’s officials they are unhappy with their leadership whenever possible, the president took to Twitter to respond to her and, of course, make threatening comments.

Classic Trump.

During a Saturday rally in Los Angeles, Waters said she had no sympathy for Trump’s officials. She then added that Americans who are unhappy with the president should unite and publicly attack his people for their complicity in Trump’s horrific policies at the border.

“Let's make sure we show up wherever we have to show up. And if you see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they're not welcome anymore, anywhere,” she said.

On Twitter, Trump published a post that sounded a lot like a threat.

“Congresswoman Maxine Waters, an extraordinarily low IQ person, has become, together with Nancy Pelosi, the Face of the Democrat Party,” he said. “She has just called for harm to supporters, of which there are many, of the Make America Great Again movement. Be careful what you wish for Max!”

Congresswoman Maxine Waters, an extraordinarily low IQ person, has become, together with Nancy Pelosi, the Face of the Democrat Party. She has just called for harm to supporters, of which there are many, of the Make America Great Again movement. Be careful what you wish for Max! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

Waters’ colleague, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, said her fellow Californian's comments were "unacceptable" but explained that it's Trump's behavior that makes people become frustrated and act this way. She also urged supporters to “strive to make America beautiful again."

After Trump's response, Twitter users promptly clapped back, noting in their defense of Waters that Trump has long urged his supporters to use violence.

Maxine Waters did not say something dumb like folks should use their Second Amendment rights to deal with you.



But you did that.



Donald Trump Suggests ‘Second Amendment People’ Could Act Against Hillary Clinton #MondayMotivationhttps://t.co/1oX2sUKeYG — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly ?? BWCS (@AynRandPaulRyan) June 25, 2018

Maxine is a strong woman - not afraid to stand up to the outrageous behavior of Trump & his administration. Trump's standard behavior is rude, crude, & disrespectful. Maxine just hands it back. Don't like it, DHT, don't do it. — Rusty Fairbanks (@RustyFairbanks) June 25, 2018

Did you just threaten a US Congressman. Isn’t that against the law. ? — Debbie (@DebbieValdivia1) June 25, 2018

It’s more of a call to violence against the congresswoman than what the congresswoman said about trump supporters. — CeeJay (@ceejopolis) June 25, 2018

If Twitter does not suspend his account for this, I'll want to know why.



That, BTW, would be EPIC! — Ask the Chief (@Ask_TheChief) June 25, 2018

It’s clear that the president cannot see how hypocritical it is to call out someone for allegedly making threatening comments with a threat.

Hopefully, this move will serve only to strengthen Waters' underlying message of resistance as Americans will see that Trump is, indeed, unfit to be president of the United States.