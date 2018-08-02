Dinesh D'Souza Equates Trump To Lincoln, Dems To Hitler In New Film

The absurdities in Dinesh D'Souza's latest film, "Death of a Nation," are too numerous to count. Suffice it to say, it's pure propaganda, sure to please the president.

Democrats are like Hitler. President Donald Trump is like Abraham Lincoln. Everything is upside-down in Dinesh D’Souza’s newest film, “Death of a Nation.”

There are many historical inaccuracies and difficulties with the film, including, as film critic Bill Goodykoontz points out, one huge omission regarding a conflict of interest the director may have.

“If you’re looking for disclosure that Trump pardoned D’Souza, by the way, you won’t find it in his film,” Goodykoontz writes.

Other omissions and lies are evident. The modern Democratic Party is wrongly tied-in with its racist counterpart of the 1800s, disregarding the historical fact that southern and racist Democrats formed their own party in the mid-20th century called the “Dixiecrats,” which was later absorbed into the Republican Party.

And then there’s the comparisons D’Souza makes of Trump to one of the greatest presidents in our history.

“Lincoln saved America the first time. And now, by tragic circumstances, Trump is in a similar situation,” D’Souza narrates in his film.

Trump, it should be pointed out, makes outlandish and racist statements on the regular; his administration separated immigrant children from their families and put them in cages; he threatened to shut down the government unless taxpayers pay for his border wall; and he instituted an unfair and bigoted travel ban against Muslims.

In addition to this demonstrated hatred the president has exhibited toward non-white individuals, Trump is accused of sexually harassing or assaulting many women (which he’s also admitted to doing while on camera), regularly attacks his political opposition in online Twitter rants, and distances himself from our allies while admiring (and coveting) the autocratic leadership styles of our enemies.

Just like Lincoln did, right?

The film, which was attended this week by Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, on Wednesday night, is nothing short of a propaganda piece, meant to placate the followers of Trump and the president himself by revising history to fit his claims. Nothing authoritarian about that, now is there?

To compare Trump to Lincoln, a president who not only encouraged political dissension during a civil war but also formed himself a “Team of Rivals” which included opposing factions in his cabinet, is absurd. Imagine Trump doing the same, and then take a guess at how long it would take for such a White House to implode under his "leadership."

D’Souza’s “documentary” should be scoffed at by any reason-driven person. Those who laud it as accurate or worthy of praise should be given the same scoffing treatment.

Banner/thumbnail image credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters