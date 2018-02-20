Dinesh D’Souza Mocks Devastated Florida Shooting Survivors On Twitter

“Worst news since their parents told them to get summer jobs,” Dinesh D'Souza tweeted about Florida teens who watched as lawmakers failed them, once again.

AP photo of school shooting survivors watching Florida lawmakers vote down a bill to ban assault weapons https://t.co/fxYxXSBoRA pic.twitter.com/3K6N1jepGX — Jon Passantino (@passantino) February 20, 2018

An Associated Press photo of Florida school shooting survivors watching in horror as state lawmakers vote down a bill that would ban assault weapons is making its rounds on social media.

The photo is heart-wrenching as the teens' visible emotion glares through the still image. These students, and countless others, are calling for stronger gun control measures following last week’s mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

However, political commentator Dinesh D’Souza quickly stole the spotlight and became a trending topic on Twitter for his insensitive and crass response to the photo.

“Worst news since their parents told them to get summer jobs,” D’Souza wrote as the caption of his retweet.

Worst news since their parents told them to get summer jobs https://t.co/Vg3mXYvb4c — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) February 20, 2018

As expected, Twitter users flooded his mentions with replies, condemning him for trolling a bunch of kids and being unsympathetic to the horrific tragedy they just lived through.

Wow, you really are an awful person. Not misguided, not misinformed or misunderstood....just a bad person. — Andrew Livernois (@A_B_Livernois) February 20, 2018

dude these kids just watched their friends die — lil pump's ghostwriter (@LookMaNoFriends) February 20, 2018

Actually, the worst news since they saw their classmates murdered by high power assault style weapons. — Ben Schaeffer (@AskelBen) February 20, 2018

Is mocking survivors of horrific tragedies the only way you can get an erection? I'm guessing yes, based on your recent tweets. — Jenna Mullins??????? (@JBomb11) February 20, 2018

That REALLY is some of the #Parkland shooting survivors. He is LITERALLY TROLLING kids that left one of their classmates funerals just hours before this picture was taken. Can't even make this sh*t up, you can verify it easily. It's so shameful. ?? — Crunchy. Poppy. (@CrunchyPoppy) February 20, 2018

I usually am very supportive of your opinions. But, if those really were shooting survivors, your statement was completely lacking in class! ?? — Todd Brecount (@thebeardedfool) February 20, 2018

Dinesh D'Souza is Exhibit A that you don’t have to be white to aid and abet white supremacy. — Terrell J. Starr (@Russian_Starr) February 20, 2018

The vote to discuss the ban was rejected 36-71 after Rep. Kionne McGhee of Miami used an unusual procedural move to try to pull the bill out of committee so it could be heard on the House floor, according to the Sun Sentinel.

Although McGhee's move did not necessarily follow protocol, there was a glimmer of hope that the state lawmakers would consider the fact that desperate times call for desperate measures, and our nation's legislators can't afford to keep putting this issue on the back burner.

Nevertheless, here we are, not any safer than we were less than a week ago when Nikolas Cruz gunned down 17 innocent people in cold blood.