Dinesh D’Souza Mocks Devastated Florida Shooting Survivors On Twitter

by
Cierra Bailey
“Worst news since their parents told them to get summer jobs,” Dinesh D'Souza tweeted about Florida teens who watched as lawmakers failed them, once again.

An Associated Press photo of Florida school shooting survivors watching in horror as state lawmakers vote down a bill that would ban assault weapons is making its rounds on social media.

The photo is heart-wrenching as the teens' visible emotion glares through the still image. These students, and countless others, are calling for stronger gun control measures following last week’s mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

However, political commentator Dinesh D’Souza quickly stole the spotlight and became a trending topic on Twitter for his insensitive and crass response to the photo.

“Worst news since their parents told them to get summer jobs,” D’Souza wrote as the caption of his retweet.

As expected, Twitter users flooded his mentions with replies, condemning him for trolling a bunch of kids and being unsympathetic to the horrific tragedy they just lived through.

The vote to discuss the ban was rejected 36-71 after Rep. Kionne McGhee of Miami used an unusual procedural move to try to pull the bill out of committee so it could be heard on the House floor, according to the Sun Sentinel.

Although McGhee's move did not necessarily follow protocol, there was a glimmer of hope that the state lawmakers would consider the fact that desperate times call for desperate measures, and our nation's legislators can't afford to keep putting this issue on the back burner. 

Nevertheless, here we are, not any safer than we were less than a week ago when Nikolas Cruz gunned down 17 innocent people in cold blood.

