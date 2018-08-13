Divers In Indonesia Caught On Camera Riding An Endangered Whale Shark

A group of divers were caught on video touching a huge whale while one of them started riding on the endangered species’ back.

Ada yg ngabarin video ini dr teluk cendrawasih papua

Divers menunggangi whale shark ?????? @susipudjiastuti @SitiNurbayaLHK pic.twitter.com/Bg4vPDUPMv — KAKA SLANK (@fishGOD) August 9, 2018

It is 2018 and irresponsible rather brutal people still casually abuse and torture animals like their behavior has no repercussions.

In yet another display of animal abuse, a group of divers were caught on video touching a massive whale in Cenderawasih Bay, Indonesia.

The incident was naturally troubling for the endangered species. As if this horrible treatment wasn’t enough, a diver was then seen sitting atop the whale shark’s back casually riding the sea mammal.

The now viral video was first posted by the front man of the infamous rock band Slank, Akhadi “Kaka” Wira Satriaji, on his Twitter account.

Kaka was outraged after viewing the video and tagged Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Minister Susi Pudjiastuti and Environment and Forestry Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar to look into the matter.

He mentioned that someone told him the video was shot in Cenderawasih Bay National Park in Papua.

“Let’s investigate who was doing this shameful recreation,” Pudjiastuti responded.

Indonesian authorities are now investigating the video.

Marine species officer at the WWF Indonesia, Cassandra Tania, said the shameful act was dangerous not only for the divers who could have been harmed with the shark’s harsh skin, but it was also hazardous for the whale shark.

Meanwhile, Bakar said her office started looking for the people in the video, admitting that the park does not know who they were.

This entire incident makes one thing clear; mankind is cruel and cannot value and give space to other species even if they are endangered. Research shows that more than 3,000 species of animals remain endangered while hundreds of them die each year due to pollution, oil spills and poaching.

Read More Yet Another Dolphin Dies At The Hands Of Horrible Humans

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: Pixabay