Male Physician Accuses Female Counterparts Of Not Working Hard Enough

Rutaba Lodhi
“Nothing needs to be ‘done’ about this unless female physicians actually want to work harder and put in the hours. If not, they should be paid less. That is fair.”

 

Gender wage gap is real — even more so in medicine.

Female doctors get paid significantly less than male doctors. Although the specific reason for the gender pay gap is still being researched, women — like in almost all other fields — have to fight harder for promotions, salary negotiations and getting hired in the first place. Not only that, they get penalized for having children.

However, one male doctor from Texas had rather misogynistic views on why the gender pay gap exists.

Writing in the Dallas Medical Journal, Gary Tigges, an internal medicine specialist in Plano, said women get paid less in medicine because they don’t work as hard as men.

“Yes, there is a pay gap. Female physicians do not work as hard and do not see as many patients as male physicians. This is because they choose to, or they simply don’t want to be rushed, or they don’t want to work the long hours. Most of the time, their priority is something else ... family, social, whatever,” his full comment read. “Nothing needs to be ‘done’ about this unless female physicians actually want to work harder and put in the hours. If not, they should be paid less. That is fair.”

The comments came after the Dallas County Medical Society published a survey of its 7,500 members, asking them if they thought gender pay gap existed in medicine and what can be done to rectify the situation.

Tigges’ discriminatory views — where he calls gender pay gap “fair,” when it is anything but, caused uproar on social media and he was widely panned for his sexist remarks.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Twitter users also discovered rather controversial tweets from Tigges’ Twitter account, which has now been deleted amid immense backlash.

 

 

 

Tigges also tried top unsuccessfully use the “I was taken out of context” defense, claiming his comment was based on a data he had read but effectively failed to refer to.

“My response sounds terrible and horrible and doesn’t reflect what I was really trying to say,” Tigges told The Dallas Morning News. “I’m not saying female physicians should be paid less, but they earn less because of other factors.” He also issued an apology on his website.

But no matter what angle Tigges tries to pull, his comment is rather indefensible. Maybe next time he will think twice before hurling accusations at his female counterparts for being lazy.

 

