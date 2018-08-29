DOJ Rejects Report That Says Refugees Don’t Pose National Threat

"We read that. The Attorney General doesn't agree with the conclusions of that report," said Associate Attorney General Rachel Brand.

Last year an intelligence assessment reportedly concluded in favor of the refugees living in America.

According to the assessment’s findings, refugees didn't pose a significant national-security threat to the United States; however President Donald Trump’s administration rejected that report, all thanks to Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

At that time, a top Justice Department official dismissed the report from the National Counterterrorism Center, two officials told NBC News.

"We read that. The Attorney General doesn't agree with the conclusions of that report," Associate Attorney General Rachel Brand said in the meeting where the assessment was presented.

Not only did they reject it, but hardliners of the Trump administration then went ahead and allegedly created another version themselves. Their report emphasized on the risks foreigners pose on the country, claiming three-quarters of people convicted for international terror charges in U.S. federal courts were born abroad.

The 11-page report released by the Department of Justice (DOJ) claimed that most U.S. terrorists are foreign-born individuals. The report, backed by the Department of Homeland Security, not only completely failed to highlight the issue of domestic terrorism, it also made up false statistics to showcase the supposed danger of diversity.

After news of the DOJ rejecting a legit report came to light, a spokeswoman for DHS said, "If we only look at what terrorists have done in the past, we will never be able to prevent future attacks … We cannot let dangerous individuals slip through the cracks and exploit our refugee program, which is why we have implemented security enhancements that would prevent such violent individuals from reaching our shores, while still upholding our humanitarian ideals."

The Justice Department is yet to comment on their action.

