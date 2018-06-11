Domino’s Infrastructure Plan Seems To Be Working Better Than Trump’s

“We can’t stand by and let your cheese slide to one side, your toppings get un-topped, or your boxes get flipped. So we’re helping pave in towns across the country to save your pizza from these bad roads.”

Remember when President Donald Trump promised to “build the next generation of roads, bridges, railways, tunnels, sea ports, and airports?” Well, so far, he and his equally incompetent administration have failed to deliver on any of such promises.

In fact, the position for the White House infrastructure policy adviser is currently vacant and a vast majority of Americans are of the opinion that the government isn’t paying adequate attention to the damaged roads and bridges in dire need of repairs.

Given the situation and the abundance of potholes on major roads and streets, a fast food giant has emerged as an unexpected savior to tackle the problem.

Partnering up with city officials across the U.S., Michigan-based pizza giant Domino’s Pizza has taken it upon itself to fill in potholes with its new aptly named initiative “Paving for Pizza.”

“Potholes, cracks, and bumps in the road can cause irreversible damage to your pizza during the drive home from Domino’s,” the company stated on its website. “We can’t stand by and let your cheese slide to one side, your toppings get un-topped, or your boxes get flipped. So we’re helping pave in towns across the country to save your pizza from these bad roads.”

Domino’s has already helped repair roads in four cities – including Bartonville in Texas, Milford in Delaware, Athens in Georgia and Burbank in California.

“Have you ever hit a pothole and instantly cringed?” Domino’s USA President Russell Weiner said in a press release. “We know that feeling is heightened when you’re bringing home a carryout order from your local Domino’s store. We don’t want to lose any great-tasting pizza to a pothole, ruining a wonderful meal.”

Wondering how the whole thing works?

Well, it’s pretty simple: customers can nominate their city or town on pavingforpizza.com and secure grant to “smooth the ride home” and save pizza “one pothole at a time.”

“This unique, innovative partnership allowed the town of Bartonville to accomplish more pothole repairs,” Bartonville Mayor Bill Scherer was quoted as saying.

According to Domino’s, the company was able to help fix 40 potholes on 10 roads in Milford – and it took four crew members just 10 hours to do the job.

“Facing an already harsher winter than usual for Delaware, this is an opportunity to get additional money to stretch our city’s limited resources,” said City Manager Eric Norenberg.

Here’s what social media users had to say about the initiative.

Dominos didn't raise the pizza tax, yet they're actually filling your potholes. https://t.co/ZH0CvnsdeY — Kevin Bryant for Governor (@kevinbryantsc) June 11, 2018

me: dominos filling in potholes for a PR boost is a sign of both how horribly infrastructure has crumbled in america and how much power we have ceded to corporations



also me: can we somehow talk dominos into thinking fixing flint's water would be a huge PR win — Colin Spacetwinks (@spacetwinks) June 11, 2018

If you had told me four years ago that Dominos Pizza would be paving the roads I would have LAUGHED — Ian Parish (@IanTreyParish) June 11, 2018

