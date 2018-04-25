Don Blankenship Defends Racial Slur 'Chinaperson' With More Racism

"Races are Negro, white Caucasian, Hispanic, Asian. There's no mention of a race. I've never used a race word."

What in the world did I just watch pic.twitter.com/4eudpGAxp0 — Liam Donovan (@LPDonovan) May 3, 2018

West Virginia Republican and candidate for the United Sates Senate Don Blankenship released a shockingly racist ad targeting Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell ahead of Tuesday’s three way primary.

In the 30-second ad, Blankenship racially attacks McConnell a series of times, accusing him of creating millions of jobs for “China people” and that “his China family” has given him “tens and millions of dollars.”

Blankenship will be rounding off against attorney general Patrick Morrisey and Rep. Evan Jenkins in order to face Democrat Joe Manchin in November.

The low quality clip showcases Blankenship resorting to name calling and racial slurs.

The term “China family” is an apparent reference to McConnell’s wife, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, whose parents moved to the United States in the early 60s.

One would assume Blankenship would concede his mistake and apologize for the crude language used in the ad; however, that was not the case.

In an interview with Roll Call, Blankenship defended his ad, arguing it was not racist since he has not used the word race and "races are Negro, white Caucasian, Hispanic, Asian.”

Asked @DonBlankenship about his new ad being racist. Here's what he told me... #WVSEN pic.twitter.com/McFDlIvgQt — Simone Pathe (@sfpathe) May 4, 2018

Blankenship, who launched his Senate campaign after spending a year in prison on charges of a misdemeanor count of conspiring to violate mine safety laws in 2015 after an explosion at his company, Upper Big Branch, killed 29 workers in 2010.

In response to the ad, McConnell-aligned Senate Leadership Fund’s spokesman Chris Pack referred to an article which detailed how Blankenship had shown interest in Chinese citizenship and that his own fiancé was born in China.

"There is only one candidate in this race, maybe in the history of candidates running for US Senate, who has ever entertained the idea becoming Chinese," Pack said. "His name is ex-convict Don Blankenship."

McConnell’s political adviser Josh Holmes compared Blankenship to alleged child molester and former US Senate candidate Roy Moore.

For those asking, this is my response to West Virginia Roy Moore: “This clown is a walking, talking case study for the limitation of a prison’s ability to rehabilitate.” — Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) May 3, 2018

