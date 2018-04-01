Trump Allegedly Told Comey He Didn’t Spend Night In Moscow. He Lied

According to the Comey memos, Trump said he didn’t stay overnight in Moscow during the 2013 Miss Universe pageant. His flight records show otherwise.

It appears President Donald Trump might be trying to hide something about his infamous 2013 trip to the Russian capital, where he stayed in the Presidential Suite of Moscow Ritz-Carlton. Perhaps it has something to with the dossier compiled by former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele – or one of its many salacious details, in particular.

The Bloomberg recently obtained flight logs that show the former reality TV star landed Moscow’s Vnukovo International Airport on November 8 at 6:15 a.m. on Friday for the taping of his “Miss Universe” pageant. However, his jet reportedly didn’t take off until 3:58 a.m. following Sunday.

This record completely contradicts the sort of alibi Trump allegedly provided to former FBI Director James Comey when he informed the president about Russian operatives possibly possessing a hotel room recording of the night Trump allegedly had prostitutes urinate on the bed where former President Barack Obama and his wife had supposedly slept on their visit to Moscow.

The president was reportedly obsessed with the “golden showers thing” and brought it up several times during Comey’s short tenure after he took office.

“He said it bothered him if his wife thought there was even a one percent chance it was true in any respect. He said he had spoken to people who had been on the Miss Universe drip with him and they had reminded him that he didn’t stay overnight in Russia for that. He said he arrived in the morning, did events, then showered and dressed for the pageant at the hotel [he didn’t say the hotel name] and left for the pageant,” read the Comey memos. “Afterwards, he returned only to get his things because they departed for New York by plane that same night. He said he thought maybe he should ask me to investigate the whole thing to prove it was a lie.”

Well, according to his flight records, Trump did spend one night and the major part of the second in Moscow.

The Bloomberg’s report is also in line with the president’s 2013 tweets about the said trip.

I'm in Moscow for Miss Universe tonight - picking a winner is very hard, they are all winners. Total sellout of arena. Big night in Russia! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2013

I just got back from Russia-learned lots & lots. Moscow is a very interesting and amazing place! U.S. MUST BE VERY SMART AND VERY STRATEGIC. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2013

As the New York Times reported in January 2017, Trump flew to Moscow on a Bombardier Global 5000 private jet, tail number N443PR. The aircraft is owned by one of the real estate mogul’s business partners, Phil Ruffin.

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Reuters, Kevin Lamarque