Photo Of Trump In A Stare-Down With Merkel Gets The Meme Treatment

A photo of a seated President Donald Trump while the rest of the world leaders gather around him during the G7 summit has gone viral on social media.

The photo, posted on the official Instagram account of German chancellor Angela Merkel with the title: “Day two of the G7 summit in Canada: spontaneous meeting between two working sessions,” spread like wildfire all across social media platforms with some likening it to The Apprentice while others to a Renaissance painting.

While Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric over the meeting and trade deficit shaped into an epic rant on Twitter, users were busy giving the viral picture the meme treatment, which clearly shows the divide between the leaders of the world.

When Art History comes for you. pic.twitter.com/kCeq9nLqiy — Cameron Bailey (@cameron_tiff) June 10, 2018

At the G-7 Trump is Merkel-splained pic.twitter.com/hfjANZ0rdp — William Bain (@William_Bain) June 9, 2018

“Just tell us what Vladimir has on you. Maybe we can help.” pic.twitter.com/DLc7YJFXqT — Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) June 10, 2018

This looks like an episode of Celebrity Apprentice where Trump is about to fire Angela Merkel because her strudel marketing plan fell through. pic.twitter.com/ZLYlaDrNts — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 10, 2018

The summit brought together leaders from the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom and Italy.

Trump had been increasingly critical of the U.S. allies as he went into the summit, with French President Emmanuel Macron stating the meeting may turn into G6 summit if Trump keeps rebuking the agreed upon policies.

"Maybe the American president doesn't care about being isolated today, but we don't mind being six, if needs be," Macron told reporters. "Because these six represent values, represent an economic market, and more than anything, represent a real force at the international level today.”

Trump, who has now landed in Singapore for his high-stakes summit with North Korean despot Kim Jong Un, separated himself from the joint statement of the summit.

Based on Justin’s false statements at his news conference, and the fact that Canada is charging massive Tariffs to our U.S. farmers, workers and companies, I have instructed our U.S. Reps not to endorse the Communique as we look at Tariffs on automobiles flooding the U.S. Market! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2018

