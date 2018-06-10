© Bundesregierung/Jesco Denzel/Handout via REUTERS

Photo Of Trump In A Stare-Down With Merkel Gets The Meme Treatment

Rutaba Lodhi
The photo spread like wildfire all across social media platforms with some likening it to “The Apprentice” while others to a Renaissance painting.

A photo of a seated President Donald Trump while the rest of the world leaders gather around him during the G7 summit has gone viral on social media.

The photo, posted on the official Instagram account of German chancellor Angela Merkel with the title:  “Day two of the G7 summit in Canada: spontaneous meeting between two working sessions,” spread like wildfire all across social media platforms with some likening it to The Apprentice while others to a Renaissance painting.

While Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric over the meeting and trade deficit shaped into an epic rant on Twitter, users were busy giving the viral picture the meme treatment, which clearly shows the divide between the leaders of the world.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The summit brought together leaders from the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom and Italy.

Trump had been increasingly critical of the U.S. allies as he went into the summit, with French President Emmanuel Macron stating the meeting may turn into G6 summit if Trump keeps rebuking the agreed upon policies.

"Maybe the American president doesn't care about being isolated today, but we don't mind being six, if needs be," Macron told reporters. "Because these six represent values, represent an economic market, and more than anything, represent a real force at the international level today.”

Trump, who has now landed in Singapore for his high-stakes summit with North Korean despot Kim Jong Un, separated himself from the joint statement of the summit.

 

 

