Trump Finally Discusses Gun Control — With His Guests At Mar-A-Lago

As it turns out, President Donald Trump spent his weekend at Mar-a-Lago asking his rich guests their thoughts on gun control.

What can an average American do for the president to hear them out on gun law reforms?

Here’s the answer: Buy the $200,000 membership to the Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida.

In the aftermath of the tragic school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that claimed 17 lives, President Donald Trump appeared to be mulling over the possibility of gun control and spent his lavish weekend at the West Palm Beach resort seeking counsel on the matter from his most trusted advisors — his Mar-a-Lago Club members.

While any other president would seek the advice of experienced officials and study patterns of gun violence in the recent past, the reigning commander-in-chief found his billionaire club members and guests an adequate enough panel to decide whether he should think about reforming gun laws, according to the sources cited by The Washington Post.

The debate over redefining these laws has been in the spotlight for several years as incidents of mass shootings have seen an upward tick, especially in the recent past.

The most recent tragedy took place in Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida where a 19-year-old gunned down innocent people, mostly teenagers, 40 miles from Mar-a-Lago. Due to lack of gun control and scanty check and balance, the suspect was able to buy his weapons of choice at a local gun store.

The sources close to the president have also revealed Trump is “closely monitoring the media appearances by some of the surviving students."

The school shooting survivors are planning to march on the streets of Washington, D.C., to call for justice and prevention of such catastrophes in the future.

Here’s hoping the Mar-a-Logo club members agree with them in making sufficient changes so that guns may never fall into wrong hands. As the president appears to wait on his friends to come up with the solution, the future of the nation hangs in balance.

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Reuters, Jonathan Ernst