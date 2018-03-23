Draft-Dodger Trump Bans Transgender People Serving Their Country

The ban comes as “five-time draft dodger,” Trump termed transgender people a liability effecting the “lethality” of the military.

Dear every transgender patriot.

Sorry this President sucks.

We will fix this.

And get you a commander-in-chief worthy of your commitment and sacrifice.

Thank you for your service.#ProtectTransTroops — Steve Marmel (@Marmel) March 24, 2018

President Donald Trump has officially ordered to ban transgender people from serving in the military following up on controversial pledge in 2017 when he decided on reversing a policy put in place by the Obama administration.

Trump issued orders to ban transgender troops who require significant medical treatment to be exempt from the U.S. military with the exception of select cases.

In the memo, published by the Secretary of Defense James Mattis, Trump stated, “The Secretary of Defense, and the Secretary of Homeland Security, with respect to the U.S. Coast Guard, may exercise their authority to implement any appropriate policies concerning military service by transgender individuals.”

The memo also stated that these policies are in agreement with Mattis and will also be implemented in the U.S. Coast Guard.

“These documents set forth the policies on this issue that the Secretary of Defense, in the exercise of his independent judgment, has concluded should be adopted by the Department of Defense. The Secretary of Homeland Security concurs with these policies with respect to the U.S. Coast Guard,” stated the memo.

The memo, however, does not elaborate on what these “select cases” might be.

The decision comes after Trump’s initial pledge was severely criticized by LGBTQ rights groups and top military officials, including most members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

An official statement from the White House claimed the policy was “developed through extensive study by senior uniformed and civilian leaders, including combat veterans.”

“The experts’ study sets forth a policy to enhance our military’s readiness, lethality, and effectiveness,” it continued, adding that officials “concluded that the accession or retention of individuals with a history or diagnosis of gender dysphoria — those who may require substantial medical treatment, including through medical drugs or surgery — presents considerable risk to military effectiveness and lethality,” the statement continued.

“This new policy," the White House statement added, "will enable the military to apply well-established mental and physical health standards — including those regarding the use of medical drugs — equally to all individuals who want to join and fight for the best military force the world has ever seen."

The House Democratic leader, Nancy Pelosi, condemned the new announcement as a “cowardly, disgusting” ban in a statement.

“This latest memorandum is the same cowardly, disgusting ban the president announced last summer. No one with the strength and bravery to serve in the US military should be turned away because of who they are,” she said.

Ashley Broadway-Mack, president of the American Military Partner Association, slammed the decision by the president, “Donald Trump and Mike Pence are literally wreaking havoc on the lives of our military families. This unconscionable attack on our military families cannot stand — we refuse to allow it.”

The ban also received immense backlash with personnel terming it as “baseless” and “discriminatory.”

“This policy is a thinly veiled and feeble attempt by the Trump-Pence administration to justify the unnecessary discrimination of qualified patriots in order to advance their own personal agendas and in defiance of the administration’s top military leadership. We are calling this what it is — an attempt to legitimize an unwarranted and unnecessary attack that targets individuals who have volunteered their lives in support of this country,” said Matt Thorn, president of OutServe-SLDN.

Jennifer Levi, a transgender right project director for GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders said in a statement, “This Trump-Pence plan categorically bans transgender people from service, with no legitimate basis. It requires the discharge of trained, skilled troops who have served honorably for decades. It’s a gross mischaracterization of transgender people, and it’s bad for our military."

Critics have warned this ban will force transgender individual to hide their identities and reinforce harmful stereotypes about transgender people, more importantly the military will miss out on talented people who want to serve their country.

Twitter users have also condemned the ban with the #ProtectTransTroop trending on the social media platform.

It's yet another day that Donald Trump and Mike Pence are exploiting our military for political points. As a military veteran and proud transgender woman, tonight hits home for me. It's personal. So, let's be absolutely clear about what this means... (thread)#ProtectTransTroops — Charlotte Clymer?????? (@cmclymer) March 24, 2018

BREAKING: Trump-Pence Administration reaffirms cruel, unconstitutional ban on transgender troops. #ProtectTransTroops — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) March 24, 2018

As a veteran, I stand with my transgender brothers & sisters in arms who only want to serve our country.



We should be honored to have them defend us, not banning them.#ProtectTransTroops pic.twitter.com/PpCbPXRUhi — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) March 24, 2018

An overweight, unhinged sexual predator who cheated on his wives and dodged the draft 5x because of “bone spurs” has no business telling anybody they can't serve their country. #ProtectTransTroops pic.twitter.com/nT3mrXYHhY — Shomeo (@SassBaller) March 24, 2018

Barring trans folks who defend the country every day & threatening access to care based on identity is more of the same blatant discrimination we keep seeing from the TP administration — disgusting and appalling. #ProtectTransTroops https://t.co/w2Uy147cIY — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) March 24, 2018

President’s discrimination towards transgender people is well documented after he repealed Obama Administration’s protection for transgender students.

Interestingly, the United States president’s concern for “military effectiveness and lethality” has been discussed many times in the past after Trump was skewered by Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill) as a “five time draft-dodger” who refused to serve his country, to stop lecturing about military needs.

!!@SenDuckworth: "I will not be lectured about what our military needs by a five-deferment draft-dodger. And I have a message for cadet bone spurs: If you cared about our military, you'd stop baiting Kim Jong-Un into a war that could put 85,000 American troops .. in danger." pic.twitter.com/BBXVna819m — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) January 20, 2018

Well, it seems like the president is not going to listen Duckworth’s advice anytime soon.

The decision will be reviewed at the Pentagon followed by the Justice Department will also have to make the case in federal court.

Thumbnail / Banner : Reuters, Yuri Gripas