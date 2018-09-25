Trump Says China Totally Respects His ‘Very, Very Large Brain’

“He was saying that China has total respect for Donald Trump and for Donald Trump's very, very large brain. He said, Donald Trump, they don't know what to do,” Trump said.

Donald Trump "China has total respect for Donald Trump's very, very large brain."



Donald Trump has claimed that people in China hold his intellect in high regard but President Xi Jinping may not "still be his friend", alleging election meddling by the country. pic.twitter.com/smw6q9ivIG — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) September 27, 2018

It is apparent President Donald Trump can’t decide whether he loves China or not — or whether China likes him back.

The president on Wednesday told reporters that a “leading authority on China” stated that the Communist country allegedly respects him for his “very, very large brain.” The comments were delivered during a news conference on trade, the growing sexual misconduct allegations against SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh and North Korea.

“From what I hear, if you look at Mr. Pillsbury, the leading authority on China ... he was saying that China has total respect for Donald Trump and for Donald Trump's very, very large brain. He said, Donald Trump, they don't know what to do,” Trump said in New York.

Trump certainly has an overly inflated head but his intellect is a different story. Regardless, the comments from the leading expert on China were quite different from how Trump recounted.

Turned out, the president was referring to Michael Pillsbury, the conservative director of the Center on Chinese Strategy at the Hudson Institute. He was an assistant undersecretary of defense for policy planning during Ronald Reagan’s presidency, frequently visits China and has attended military conferences like the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.

He was also an adviser on Trump’s transition team.

Last month, Pillsbury told Fox News that Beijing viewed Trump as “superior” to the “last five or six” U.S. presidents that have dealt with China.

“It's refreshing to see this level of respect for the United States, I haven't seen it in 40 years. Usually the Chinese look down on us as not being very bright,” the strategist told Tucker Carlson.

Trump’s unexpected claim came after he accused China (without proof, as usual) of meddling in the U.S. midterm elections during the United Nations Security Council meeting in New York.

China and the United States are currently in the midst of a trade war, much of the blame for which lies on Trump. The latest round of tariffs went into effect on Monday as the Trump administration levied 10 percent taxes on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports, which is set to increase to 25 percent by the end of 2018.

Meanwhile, China imposed duties on $60 billion worth of American goods and slammed the United States in a 71-page paper, accusing Trump of “trade bullyism practices” that are “the greatest source of uncertainty and risk for the recovery of the global economy.”

