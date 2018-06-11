© Susan Walsh/Pool via Reuters

Trump Doesn’t Care About The Atrocities Committed By Kim Jong Un

by
Ramsha Sadiq Khan
“A lot of other people have done some really bad things,” Trump said of Kim Jong Un. “I could go through a lot of nations were a lot of bad things were done.”

 

President Donald Trump called NFL players “unpatriotic” for taking a knee during national anthem to protest police brutality and systemic racism in the United States, accused Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of being “dishonest” and “weak” after he criticized Trump for imposing tariffs on steel and aluminum, has repeatedly attacked reporters and journalists for calling him out on his lies and hypocrisies.

Yet, when it comes to one of the world’s most brutal dictators, who has forced over 25 million people to live like prisoners in their own country, the commander-in-chief is all smiles and praises.

Shortly after the historic summit with North Korean despot Kim Jong Un in Singapore, Trump sat down with Fox News’ Bret Baier for an interview where he casually bragged about “a very good relationship” between him and the foreign leader and even declared “we know when we have chemistry.”

Given how many times the hermit kingdom has been accused of human rights violations, the president’s warm comments appeared rather disturbing.

However, what was even more upsetting was how the POTUS responded when the host brought up the atrocities committed by Kim and his brutal regime.

“He is a killer. He’s clearly executing people,” said Baier.

Trump’s response was callous, to say the least.

“He’s a tough guy. Hey, when you take over a country, tough country, with tough people, and you take it over from your father, I don’t care who you are, what you are, how much of an advantage you have,” he said. “If you can do that at 27 years old, that’s one-in-10,000 that could do that. So he’s a very smart guy. He’s a great negotiator, but I think we understand each other.”

Read More
Trump Bizarrely Credits Otto Warmbier’s Death For North Korea Summit

When the host insisted Kim had done “some really bad things,” the former reality TV star shot back, “Yeah, but so have a lot of other people done some really bad things. I could go through a lot of nations were a lot of bad things were done.”

To give some context to Baier’s remarks, a 2014 United Nations report on North Korea concluded its crimes “entail extermination, murder, enslavement, torture, imprisonment, rape, forced abortions and other sexual violence, persecution on political, religious, racial and gender grounds, the forcible transfer of populations, the enforced disappearance of persons and the inhumane act of knowingly causing prolonged starvation.”

But since when has Trump ever showed concern over such things? In fact, he appears to have a strange fixation with murderous autocrats.

Meanwhile, here is what social media users had to say of the real estate mogul-turned-politician’s comments about Kim Jong Un.

 

 

 

 

 

Read More
Trump Wooed Kim With A Hollywood-Style Video Starring The Two Of Them

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Susan Walsh/Pool via Reuters

Tags:
abuse dictator donald trump human rights human rights abuse human rights violations kim jong un news north korea president donald trump south korea united states violence white house
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2018 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.