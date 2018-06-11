Trump Doesn’t Care About The Atrocities Committed By Kim Jong Un

“A lot of other people have done some really bad things,” Trump said of Kim Jong Un. “I could go through a lot of nations were a lot of bad things were done.”

President @realDonaldTrump on Kim Jong Un: "He's a very smart guy, he's a great negotiator, but I think we understand each other." #SpecialReport https://t.co/zyzto9D0bJ pic.twitter.com/KfIh8PcIEK — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 13, 2018

President Donald Trump called NFL players “unpatriotic” for taking a knee during national anthem to protest police brutality and systemic racism in the United States, accused Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of being “dishonest” and “weak” after he criticized Trump for imposing tariffs on steel and aluminum, has repeatedly attacked reporters and journalists for calling him out on his lies and hypocrisies.

Yet, when it comes to one of the world’s most brutal dictators, who has forced over 25 million people to live like prisoners in their own country, the commander-in-chief is all smiles and praises.

Shortly after the historic summit with North Korean despot Kim Jong Un in Singapore, Trump sat down with Fox News’ Bret Baier for an interview where he casually bragged about “a very good relationship” between him and the foreign leader and even declared “we know when we have chemistry.”

Given how many times the hermit kingdom has been accused of human rights violations, the president’s warm comments appeared rather disturbing.

However, what was even more upsetting was how the POTUS responded when the host brought up the atrocities committed by Kim and his brutal regime.

“He is a killer. He’s clearly executing people,” said Baier.

Trump’s response was callous, to say the least.

“He’s a tough guy. Hey, when you take over a country, tough country, with tough people, and you take it over from your father, I don’t care who you are, what you are, how much of an advantage you have,” he said. “If you can do that at 27 years old, that’s one-in-10,000 that could do that. So he’s a very smart guy. He’s a great negotiator, but I think we understand each other.”

Read More Trump Bizarrely Credits Otto Warmbier’s Death For North Korea Summit

When the host insisted Kim had done “some really bad things,” the former reality TV star shot back, “Yeah, but so have a lot of other people done some really bad things. I could go through a lot of nations were a lot of bad things were done.”

To give some context to Baier’s remarks, a 2014 United Nations report on North Korea concluded its crimes “entail extermination, murder, enslavement, torture, imprisonment, rape, forced abortions and other sexual violence, persecution on political, religious, racial and gender grounds, the forcible transfer of populations, the enforced disappearance of persons and the inhumane act of knowingly causing prolonged starvation.”

But since when has Trump ever showed concern over such things? In fact, he appears to have a strange fixation with murderous autocrats.

Meanwhile, here is what social media users had to say of the real estate mogul-turned-politician’s comments about Kim Jong Un.

Today, Trump was asked about Kim Jong-Un’s history of executing political opponents. Trump defended Kim by saying he was “a tough guy.”



Trump can’t conceal his admiration for despots, or his disdain for democratic leaders like Justin Trudeau. And still, Republicans stay silent. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) June 14, 2018

There is no rock bottom. We’re only 1.5 years into Trump’s term and he just said North Korea’s human right’s abuses are no big deal, and in fact a feather in Kim’s hat. There is no bottom. The damage Trump will do to our country is unimaginable, and I fear unfixable. — John Aravosis (@aravosis) June 14, 2018

Was thinking about Jim @acosta shouting his questions at Trump and Kim Jong Un during the signing ceremony as North Korean “reporters” looked on. Lesson: In America, you do that and some people might criticize you for it. In North Korea, you do that and they execute you. — Paul Farhi (@farhip) June 14, 2018

Trump’s admiration for Kim has been clear since the campaign. He said almost the same thing at a January 2016 Republican primary rally in Iowa: “You gotta give him credit...it’s incredible. He wiped out the uncle, he wiped out this one, that one.” https://t.co/itcyZ6nXHH — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) June 13, 2018

Trump on Putin: “You think our country‘s so innocent?”



Trump on Kim: “Other people [have] done some really bad things.”



Trump on journalists: They are “our country’s biggest enemies.”



GOP Congress on Trump: Silence.



This November, it’s time to #ThrowTheBumsOut! — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiffCA) June 14, 2018

Read More Trump Wooed Kim With A Hollywood-Style Video Starring The Two Of Them

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Susan Walsh/Pool via Reuters