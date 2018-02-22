Trump Thinks Schools Are ‘Frankly No Different’ Than Military Bases

Trump made these comments during a school safety event at the White House, where he also said the country needed to “harden our schools, not soften ‘em up.”

President Donald Trump, who continues to blame everything under the sun for the growing gun violence except guns, is now receiving backlash for saying public schools are “frankly no different” than military bases — because those are the times we are apparently living in.

The commander-in-chief made these comments during a school safety event at the White House, where he also said the country needed to “harden our schools, not soften ‘em up” and blamed mass shootings on violent video games and movies.

The bit about comparing military bases to schools was meant to convey how ridiculous it would be to ban firearms at either place. However, given that he was talking about two completely different institutions, Trump’s analogy doesn't really hold water.

A day after suggesting outfitting overworked and underpaid school teachers with firearms, the former reality TV star with no political or military experience also once again asserted the solution to gun crisis was, of course, more guns.

“I hear so many of these wonderful plans where you are going to live in this Utopian school and there’s not going to be any protection, there’s not going to be any guns, there’s not gonna be any bullets flying at the perpetrator — the animal that wants to destroy the lives of families and children. Unless you’re going to have offensive capability, you are wasting your time,” Trump said.

He also opined White House Chief of Staff John Kelly would be a great armed guard in a school, repeatedly referred to suspected Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School gunman Nikolas Cruz as a “sicko” and refused to address gun control even after Parkland Mayor Christine Hunschofsky brought it up.

While blaming video games, Trump also suggested Hollywood movies should be rated based on their content — something that has already been happening for a long time.

“I'm hearing more and more people say the level of violence on video games is really shaping young people's thoughts,” the president added. “And you go the further step and that's the movies. You see these movies, they're so violent... And yet a kid is able to see the movie if sex isn’t involved but killing is involved. And maybe they have to put a rating system for that. You get into a whole very complicated, very big deal but the fact is that you are having movies come out that are so violent with the killing and everything else that maybe that’s another thing we’re going to have to discuss.”

