President Trump Confesses To Obstruction Of Justice – Again

“No Collusion or Obstruction (other than I fight back), so now they do the Unthinkable, and RAID a lawyers office for information! BAD!” the president said in a tweet.

....doing things that nobody thought possible, despite the never ending and corrupt Russia Investigation, which takes tremendous time and focus. No Collusion or Obstruction (other than I fight back), so now they do the Unthinkable, and RAID a lawyers office for information! BAD! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018

President Donald Trump once again took to his favorite social media platform, Twitter, and went on a Twitter tirade to address a number of issues.

From lashing out The New York Times for a “fake story,” praising his administration for being “calm and calculated” to warning Russia to “get ready” for missile strikes in Syria. The president also attacked Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe and while doing so he casually confessed to obstruction of justice.

“I (we) are… doing things that nobody thought possible, despite the never ending and corrupt Russia Investigation, which takes tremendous time and focus. No Collusion or Obstruction (other than I fight back), so now they do the Unthinkable, and RAID a lawyers office for information! BAD!” he said in the tweet.

However, the “fighting back” claim Trump mentioned in the tweet is a little farfetched considering former presidents Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton were both impeached on charges of obstruction of justice.

Trump initially seemed to admit to obstruction of justice in May 2017 during an interview with old NBC’s Anchor Lester Holt.

During the interview, he insisted that he had fired Comey because the bureau had descended into "turmoil" due to his leadership (more pots and kettles). He also repeated over and over that he, and only he, had made the decision to fire Comey.

“I was going to fire Comey — my decision. I was going to fire regardless of recommendation. [Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein] made a recommendation. He’s highly respected, very good guy, very smart guy. The Democrats like him. The Republicans like him. He made a recommendation. But regardless of recommendation, I was going to fire Comey,” he said.

Although Trump had the power of firing Comey but doing so to get in the way of an ongoing investigation comes under obstruction of justice.

In Dec. 2017, Trump once again admitted to obstruction of justice in a tweet.

“I had to fire General Flynn because he lied to the Vice President and the FBI. He has pled guilty to those lies. It is a shame because his actions during the transition were lawful. There was nothing to hide!” he said in a tweet.

With the tweet Trump admitted he knew Flynn lied and he still went ahead and forced Comey to drop his case. That is problematic.

According to the Washington Post, days after Comey was fired, Mueller began investigating Trump for possible obstruction of justice. Several legal experts said that Comey's testimony that Trump expected loyalty and told him he hoped he could drop an investigation of former top aide, Michael Flynn, could bolster obstruction of justice allegations against the president.

Mueller is reportedly compiling a report on Trump’s actions in the White House and possible obstruction of justice. He told Trump’s lawyers that he is not considering the president a criminal target in the Russia probe at this point.

Read More Trump Goes Off The Rails, Blames Mueller For Tensions With Russia

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters, Carlos Barria