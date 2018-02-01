Trump Denies Rachel Crooks' Accusation That He Kissed Her

“I know what's true, he knows what's true and I think he should be afraid of that,” accuser Rachel Crooks responded to President Trump’s denial.

President Donald Trump has a habit of engaging in Twitter spats with his critics.

A few days after POTUS slammed Oprah Winfrey on social media, he is making headlines for calling Rachel Crooks’ sexual misconduct accusation a lie.

In 2006, when Crooks was working as a receptionist at Trump Tower, the real estate mogul allegedly kissed her without her consent.

Fast forward to 2016, Crooks decided to run for state office in Ohio and a few months before the presidential election, she described the incident in an email to The New York Times, followed by her speech at the Women’s March, the “Today” show and at a news conference organized by women’s rights attorney Gloria Allred.

The Washington Post recently detailed her encounter with Trump.

Crooks was 22 years old when a 59-year-old Trump allegedly assaulted her.

“He was waiting for the elevator outside our office when I got up the nerve to introduce myself,” she remembered. “It’s not like I was trying to upset the apple cart. I don’t know. Maybe I was being naive.”

Crooks claimed the whole incident lasted for about two minutes.

“He started kissing me on one cheek, then the other cheek. He was talking to me in between kisses, asking where I was from, or if I wanted to be a model,” she continued. “He wouldn’t let go of my hand, and then he went right in and started kissing me on the lips.”

Trump denies altogether ever meeting Crooks and went on to call The Washington Post’s report “fake news.”

A woman I don’t know and, to the best of my knowledge, never met, is on the FRONT PAGE of the Fake News Washington Post saying I kissed her (for two minutes yet) in the lobby of Trump Tower 12 years ago. Never happened! Who would do this in a public space with live security...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2018

....cameras running. Another False Accusation. Why doesn’t @washingtonpost report the story of the women taking money to make up stories about me? One had her home mortgage paid off. Only @FoxNews so reported...doesn’t fit the Mainstream Media narrative. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2018

Responding to his denial, Crooks said she is not surprised that Trump called her a liar.

"It is the first time, I guess, he's attacked me personally on Twitter, but his whole approach to this has been to deny the allegation of myself and, like you said, almost 20 women who have come forward. So it's not surprising,” Crooks said on "CNN Tonight.”

Crooks is not the only woman to accuse the president of United States of sexual assault or inappropriate behavior, although POTUS has allegedly denied all allegations.

"But I would think as our president he would have more important things to do than tweet at me and try to discredit my story. I know what's true, he knows what's true and I think he should be afraid of that,” she continued.

She also hit back.

Please, by all means, share the footage from the hallway outside the 24th floor residential elevator bank on the morning of January 11, 2006. Let’s clear this up for everyone. It’s liars like you in politics that have prompted me to run for office myself. https://t.co/ir7EEKoXRU https://t.co/GmkkZ5jUc7 — Rachel Crooks for Ohio (@RachelforOhio) February 20, 2018

In a 2005 videoTrump said of women, "I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything."

Read More Alleged Sexual Harassers Trump And Weinstein Have A Lot In Common

Thumbnail/Banner Credit: Reuters