An Ominous Text From President Trump Might Soon Be Coming Your Way

@fema What do I need to do to not get texts from trump. I want nothing to do with him. #OptOut — Jeff Cuttell (@JeffCuttell) September 15, 2018

A new Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) system will reportedly allow President Donald Trump to directly send messages to almost all of America. What could possibly go wrong?

The FEMA alert system system, which was approved back in 2015, will allow the commander-in-chief to communicate directly via text message with the public during any national emergency. It mean he will be able to access phones of customers of over 100 mobile carriers.

This is going to be the fourth nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and the first of the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA).

“The EAS is a national public warning system that provides the President with the communications capability to address the nation during a national emergency,” a statement from FEMA said.

As soon as next week, people are expected to receive both a WEA message and a EAS message.

The WEA message will appear as a “Presidential Alert."

The message will read: “Presidential Alert THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

The wireless emergency system will most likely be used like other emergency alerts regarding Tornado Warnings and in order to warn the public about dangerous weather, missing children and other critical situations.

Under any other president, this would probably not be a reason for concern, but under Trump, who is notorious for regular outbursts and rants on Twitter, people are rightfully worried they may be receiving a “Fake News” text message pretty soon.

Despite assurances from experts, the general public is really not feeling the idea of the president having direct access to their phones at all times.

Narrator: "Half the country smashed their iPhones that day..." https://t.co/t0oXswnzlz — David Martosko (@dmartosko) September 15, 2018

I can't imagine a scenario under which this technology might be abused. https://t.co/2XKICVXUSb — Chuck Tryon (@chutry) September 15, 2018

*Cellphone EMS alert goes off at 4:30am



******WHY WONT JEFF SESSIONS INVESTIGATE THE LEAKERS. NO ONE DIED IN PUERTO RICO. WITCH HUNT******* — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 15, 2018

I don’t want this. How do we opt out, @fema? I know trump isn’t big on consent but I don’t consent to this. https://t.co/A04twRU39p — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 15, 2018

Trump is going to get the ability to push emergency alerts to our phones?



Well, this seems inevitable: pic.twitter.com/NSsnxxqVQN — ???Dustin Miller??? (@spdustin) September 15, 2018

Hurricanes are big and wet, we get it. *Data and messaging rates apply — Jesse Kage (@JesseKage) September 15, 2018

Will Trump responsibly use the alert system? if his Twitter record is anything to go by, nothing good can possibly come out of it.

