Trump May Finally Have A Clue About The Op-Ed Writer

The bombshell New York Times anonymous an op-ed titled “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration” created a storm within the Trump administration.

At first the President Donald Trump called the writer “gutless” and “coward” and his administration also went into a complete meltdown.

Then Trump suggested that Attorney General Jeff Sessions should investigate who wrote the anonymous op-ed.

Now, finally the Trump administration may have a clue about the writer of the New York Times op-ed. In an interview with Christiane Amanpour, which will be aired on CNN, Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway said that Trump believes the writer works in National Defense.

Conway, like Trump before her, urged the New York Times to reveal the identity of the writer, since the op-ed possibly counts as “treason.” She went on to say that it won’t be long before the writer outs themselves.

“I believe the person will suss himself or herself out ... because that’s usually what happens. People brag to the wrong person. They brag that they did this or that,” she said.

Conway advised the writer to come forward themselves, or at least resign since their job entailed loyalty to the presidency, and “not to the president”, which had been compromised by the op-ed.

While talking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Friday, Trump had also addressed the issue of the writer. He said that the writer seemingly had security clearance which would explain why the person had access to high-level meetings.

“I don’t want him in those meetings. We’re looking at it very strongly from a legal standpoint,” he said.

Since the op-ed was published, many people have been suspected of being its writer.

The first name floated was of Dan Coats, the Director of National Intelligence, who publicly rebuked Trump for undermining the extent of Russian interference in the elections. Coats has since refuted these speculations, saying he or his top aide did not write the op-ed.

CIA Director Gina Haspel, FBI Director Christopher Wray, Chief of Staff John Kelly, and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis have also been considered as potential writers.

Interestingly, Conway has also been considered a potential writer.

The op-ed that has garnered so much attention was allegedly written by someone who is a part of the “resistance” inside the White House on foreign policy. The op-ed said that there was a group within the regime that worked on chipping away at Trump’s policy from within and “frustrate” the actions he takes.

