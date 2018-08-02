Trump Cannot Distinguish Between The UK, Great Britain And England

Contrary to what the president of the United States suggested, England is still called England ? everywhere in the world.

"I have great respect for the U.K. United Kingdom. Great respect. People call it Britain. They call it Great Britain. They used to call it England, different parts." (via Fox) pic.twitter.com/IgLQ6CFjzQ — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 2, 2018

The United Kingdom, Great Britain and England are three different entities.

While this information is commonly taught to children in schools, U.S. President Donald Trump appeared embarrassingly unaware of the fact while addressing a fairly bizarre political rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

Trump tried to express his respect for the U.K., however, he couldn't seem to figure out how to refer to one of the United States' oldest and closest allies of all time.

“I have great respect for the U.K. ? United Kingdom ? great respect,” Trump said. “People call it Britain. They call it Great Britain. They used to call it England ? different parts.”

Now, contrary to what Trump suggested, the three terms; United Kingdom, Great Britain and England, are not interchangeable.

Great Britain (also known as Britain) is the name of the island that makes up the countries England, Scotland and Wales. The U.K. is a sovereign state, comprising four countries: England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. Meanwhile, England is a country and it is still called England all over the world.

Trump's gaffe is even worse considering the fact he went on an official trip to the U.K. just last month.

However, the U.S. leader is notorious for making similar misinformed statements. In September 2017, he infamously mispronounced Namibia as "Nambia," not once but twice as he spoke to African leaders at the United Nations. Last April, Trump bombed Syria but during an interview he referred to it as Iraq.

