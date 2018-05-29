Trump Ignores Roseanne's Racism But Slams Jay-Z’s ‘Filthy’ Language

"The only way [Hillary Clinton] filled up the arena was to get Jay-Z. And his language was so filthy it made me look like the most clean-cut human being on Earth.”

While the social media heavily criticized controversial comedian and avid Donald Trump supporter Roseanne Barr over a racist Twitter rant that subsequently led ABC to cancel her show, the POTUS didn’t bother to comment on the controversy once when he took the stage at rally in Nashville.

The question is, why would one expect the president to condemn some celebrity’s crude remarks at a political rally?

Apart from the obvious fact that being the leader of the country, the commander-in-chief has a moral responsibility of condemning such a blatant act of hate from a celebrity, Trump also shared a rather friendly relationship with the comedian who has a penchant for vulgar comedy, pushing right-wing conspiracy theories and just letting her crazy ideas run wild on Twitter.

In the past, Trump didn’t hesitate from tweeting his congratulations for Barr when her self-titled show earned good ratings. He even praised her in his speech –but this time, when the Hollywood along with the internet called out the actress for her racist attack on highly-respected Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett, the president chose not to talk about it.

In fact, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump had better things to do than comment on the issue.

“That’s not what the president’s looking at,” she said. “We have a lot bigger thing going on in the country right now.”

However, instead of addressing a lot of pressing issues the country is currently facing, Trump chose to use his Nashville address to take aim at rapper Jay-Z for using "filthy language" at a pro-Hillary Clinton campaign concert back in 2016.

"The only way she [Hillary Clinton] filled up the arena was to get Jay-Z," the president said to loud boos from the audience. "And his language was so filthy it made me look like the most clean-cut human being on Earth."

"He'd stand up there before those crowds, and by the way, without any musical instruments, I had much bigger crowds than he was drawing," he continued. "But he'd stand up before those crowds, and he'd use the f-word, and Hillary would sit back and say 'I'm in trouble. Please don't have him use that kind of language anymore.' And then he'd finish and everyone would leave, and she'd be standing up making a speech to 400 people.”

It makes little sense why the POTUS would chose to go after a hip-hop star for a concert he performed two years ago instead of addressing the despicable remarks of one of his prominent and outspoken supporters who received backlash from not only the online commentators but also her co-workers.

Moreover, the fact Trump has a well-documented history of using obscene language on various occasions himself made the entire episode of him calling the rapper out on his language even more ludicrous.

Critics didn’t waste any time in serving the POTUS reminders of some of things he has said.

Apparently you forgot your own words of wisdom Mr. President @realDonaldTrump. Here’s a reminder of some of the disgusting things that have come out of your mouth.... pic.twitter.com/r95pzV1OGM — Stephanie Fittipaldi (@stephfitti23) May 30, 2018

These are things Trump has said:



"I did try and f--k her. She was married."

"I moved on her like a b--ch."

"Then all of a sudden I see her, she’s now got the big phony t--s and everything."

"Look at you, you are a p---y."

"Grab ’em by the p---y. You can do anything." — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) May 30, 2018

Trump attacks Jay Z for using "language that was so filthy" while campaigning for Clinton "that it made me like the most clean cut human being."



During the campaign, Trump would regularly say that he'd "bomb the shit out of ISIS" and he once called Ted Cruz a "pussy." pic.twitter.com/5PkD9epDRq — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 30, 2018

Trump is criticizing Jay Z for using “filthy language“ and dropping F bombs, yet he proudly accepts endorsements for people like Ted Nugent and Kid Rock.

Just another example of his racism on display, all to satisfy his equally racist base. — R. Chase Brindisi (@RBrindisi12) May 30, 2018

In fact, The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah pushed a theory that it was the president’s history of flagrantly using crude language that might have made Barr think she could get away with making such racist remarks on social media.

“You know who I blame for this?” he asked. “Donald Trump, that’s who.”

“Because he makes all of his supporters think they’re as impervious as he is,” Noah continued. “He’s just like, ‘C’mon everyone, you can tweet whatever you want, nothing happens!’”

“It’s not the same for everyone else,” he added, comparing Trump to Superman as told normal people to “follow his lead,” saying, “We can all stand in front of a speeding train, c’mon people!”

