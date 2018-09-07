Trump To His Supporters: If I Get Impeached, It'll Be Your Fault

President Donald Trump told his supporters that the lack of their votes could result in his impeachment, which, quite obviously is not a correct assertion.

President Trump speaks on impeachment during Montana rally: https://t.co/Z431FsTumh



"If it does happen it's your fault, because you didn't go out to vote." pic.twitter.com/oZk7Kg3MTf — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 7, 2018

The situation at the White House has gotten to a point where even President Donald Trump is speculating about his impeachment.

Trump's rant came in the wake of a bombshell New York Times op-ed that talks about a "resistance" against the president from within the top ranks of the administration.

"The latest act of resistance is the op-ed published in the failing New York Times by an (attempt to say anonymous), really an (attempt to say anonymous), gutless coward," he told a crowd of supporters at a campaign rally in Billings, Montana. "Nobody knows who the hell he is, or she, although they put he, but probably that's a little disguised. That means it's she."

Trump hinted the insurgency in his staff coupled with a Democratic wave in November elections could lead to his removal from office.

"You didn't go out to vote -- that's the only way it could happen," Trump said. "I'll be the only President in history they'll say: 'What a job he's done! By the way, we're impeaching him.'"

"This election, you aren't just voting for a candidate, you are voting for which party controls Congress," he added. "Very important thing. Very important thing."

Trump also mentioned the exaggerated possibility of the United States turning into a "third-world country."

The fear mongering is not new. It's a part of a signature Trump move.

Whenever the noose of controversies starts tightening around Trump, prompting debates over his impeachment, he begins to stir fears of violence in reprisal from his supporters.

When his former attorney Michael Cohen pleaded guilty for making hush payments to influence the presidential election, Trump, sort of, claimed "the market would crash" and "everybody would be very poor" if Democrats took control of Congress.

