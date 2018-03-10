© Reuters

Trump Insults NBC’s Chuck Todd, Calls Him ‘A Sleepy Son Of A B****’

by
Amna Shoaib
“It's 1999, I'm on ‘Meet the Press,’ a show now headed by sleepy eyes Chuck Todd," Trump told the cheering crowd.

 

 

President Donald Trump has a strange penchant for giving insulting nicknames to his critics. From calling his former presidential rival Hillary Clinton “crooked Hillary” to calling Republican Sen. Ted Cruz “lyin’ Ted,” the commander-in-chief has frequently made headlines for such childish antics.

During a recent rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the reality TV star-turned-politician appeared to go off the script (again) and recycled his tired insult of NBC’s Chuck Todd, calling him “sleeping son of a b****.”

“It's 1999, I'm on ‘Meet the Press,’ a show now headed by sleepy-eyed Chuck Todd," Trump told the cheering crowd before launching into a story.

This is not the first time the president has used such language while referring to Todd. In fact, it’s a jab Trump has been using for the past few years and has not relinquished the use of even as a president.

 

 

Not to be outdone, Todd took the insult and turned it on its face.

Referring to Daylight Saving Time, which begins Sunday morning, Todd tweeted:

 

“Sleepy-eyed Chuck” is one of the many monikers that Trump has used to belittle his detractors.

During the rally, which aimed to help Republican Rick Saccone in a district Trump won overwhelmingly in 2016, Trump also floated the idea about giving death penalty to drug dealers — because they are responsible for thousands of deaths.

"I don’t know if that’s popular,” he added.

Trump also said he hoped famous talk show host and actress Oprah Winfrey would run against him in 2020 election, claiming he knew exactly how he would rule her out.

"I'd love to beat Oprah. I know her weakness," the president continued.

 

 

 

Read More
Looks Like Going On Fox News Is The Easiest Way To Get Trump’s Pardon

Thumbnail/Banner: Reuters

Tags:
donald trump journalists nbc news pennsylvania pennsylvania news pittsburgh president donald trump press reporters trump trump administration trump news united states us news
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2018 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.