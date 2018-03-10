Trump Insults NBC’s Chuck Todd, Calls Him ‘A Sleepy Son Of A B****’

“It's 1999, I'm on ‘Meet the Press,’ a show now headed by sleepy eyes Chuck Todd," Trump told the cheering crowd.

Hello

Trump called @chucktodd a sleepy son of a bit*h pic.twitter.com/5xk9SP9Hzl — ALT- Immigration ??Efu CBP Week (@ALT_uscis) March 11, 2018

President Donald Trump has a strange penchant for giving insulting nicknames to his critics. From calling his former presidential rival Hillary Clinton “crooked Hillary” to calling Republican Sen. Ted Cruz “lyin’ Ted,” the commander-in-chief has frequently made headlines for such childish antics.

During a recent rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the reality TV star-turned-politician appeared to go off the script (again) and recycled his tired insult of NBC’s Chuck Todd, calling him “sleeping son of a b****.”

“It's 1999, I'm on ‘Meet the Press,’ a show now headed by sleepy-eyed Chuck Todd," Trump told the cheering crowd before launching into a story.

This is not the first time the president has used such language while referring to Todd. In fact, it’s a jab Trump has been using for the past few years and has not relinquished the use of even as a president.

"Sleepy" Chuck Todd of NBC falls far short of the late great Tim Russert. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 28, 2011

When will Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd and @NBCNews start talking about the Obama SURVEILLANCE SCANDAL and stop with the Fake Trump/Russia story? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2017

Not to be outdone, Todd took the insult and turned it on its face.

Referring to Daylight Saving Time, which begins Sunday morning, Todd tweeted:

Don’t miss @MeetThePress tomorrow! I know folks may be tired in the morning due to springing forward, so set those clocks and DVRs now before your eyes get too sleepy. — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) March 11, 2018

“Sleepy-eyed Chuck” is one of the many monikers that Trump has used to belittle his detractors.

During the rally, which aimed to help Republican Rick Saccone in a district Trump won overwhelmingly in 2016, Trump also floated the idea about giving death penalty to drug dealers — because they are responsible for thousands of deaths.

"I don’t know if that’s popular,” he added.

Trump also said he hoped famous talk show host and actress Oprah Winfrey would run against him in 2020 election, claiming he knew exactly how he would rule her out.

"I'd love to beat Oprah. I know her weakness," the president continued.

Yup, Trump just called Chuck Todd a ‘son of a Bitch’ just now at a rally. How presidential. — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) March 11, 2018

Pres Trump at a Penn rally calls my colleague and friend Chuck Todd a “sleeping SON OF A BITCH.”

Really classy.

Explain that to your children. — Tom Brokaw (@tombrokaw) March 11, 2018

Trump just referred to @chucktodd as a "sleeping son of a bitch." The 2016 reprisal that Trump has been itching for has begun. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 11, 2018

Read More Looks Like Going On Fox News Is The Easiest Way To Get Trump’s Pardon

Thumbnail/Banner: Reuters