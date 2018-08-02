Donald Trump Jr. Just Compared Democratic Party To 1930-Era Nazis

“You see, the Nazi platform in the early 1930s and what was actually put out there, and you look at it compared to, like, the DNC platform of today, and you’re saying, ‘Man, those things are awfully similar,’ to the point where it’s actually scary.”

President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., is receiving a lot of criticism for saying the Democratic National Committee's platform in the present day is similar to the "Nazi platform of the 1930s."

In a video posted by the pro-Trump One America News Network, Jack Posobiec–a prominent alt-right commentator who supported the viral Pizzagate hoax –spoke with Trump at an event for conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza’s new film: “Death of a Nation.”

The film also attempts to explore ties between the Democrats and Nazi Party, while finding similarities between the commander-in-chief and one of the greatest presidents in U.S. history, President Abraham Lincoln.

“I’ve been hearing the left talking about these things ? fascism, Nazism on the right — and when you look at the actual history of how these things evolved, and you actually look at that platform versus the platform of the modern left, you say, ‘Wait a minute, those two are very heavily aligned and, frankly, contrary to the right,’” the younger Trump told the conservative cable news channel.

While supporting D’Souza’s film, he went on to disparage the history taught by academics by urging people to not trust what they learned in a history class because “academia has been so wrongly influenced by the left.”

“You see the Nazi platform in the early 1930s and what was actually put out there, and you look at it compared to, like, the DNC platform of today, and you’re saying, ‘Man, those things are awfully similar,’ to the point where it’s actually scary,” Trump added. “To me, that was one of the most striking things I took from the movie because it’s the exact opposite that you’ve been told.”

It is important to mention D’Souza, a conservative commentator who leans to the far-right, is no stranger to the Trump family. In May, the commander-in-chief issued a full pardon to the conservative activist who pleaded guilty to a campaign election law felony.

The president’s son, during his interview, also went on to blame the mainstream media for supposedly pushing false narrative.

"But they're able to get away with that because, you know, academia, mainstream media, they'll sell the same false narrative," Trump Jr. said. "And they've been doing it effectively for quite some time."

However, considering the commander-in-chief himself has a well-documented penchant of discrediting the media, it hardly comes as a surprise that his son shares his disregard for many credible news sources.

In fact, in the past, the POTUS took a page out of George Orwell’s dystopian novel “1984” and urged his supporters not to believe what they see on TV and read in newspapers and instead just put their trust in him and his equally incompetent administration.

For those who might not remember this detail or haven’t had the chance to read the book, rejecting “the evidence of your eyes and ears” was the “final, most essential command” of the authoritarian regime in a world filled with war, surveillance and oppression.

Nevertheless, Trump’s assertions were false, to say the least. The anti-Semitic and racist rhetoric of the Nazi Party has no similarity with the modern day Democratic Party of the United States.

The Nazi ideology was put in place by Dictator Adolf Hitler, who viewed Jewish people as an inferior and destructive race. This belief eventually led into the government-run genocide against the Jews known as the Holocaust.

Moreover, it’s noteworthy how the president’s son conveniently chose to not mention the white supremacists and neo-Nazis who support his father.

In fact, in the aftermath of last year’s deadly white supremacist rally in Virginia, in which the angry crowds waved Nazi and Confederate flags in the streets, the POTUS didn’t raise his voice in opposition of the group that was marching with guns while shouting anti-Semitic chants.

Instead, he sympathized with them – after all, he wouldn’t want to lose his fan base, most of which happens to include white nationalists, neo-Nazis and alt-right activists.

Many social media users took to Twitter to correct Trump’s unsubstantiated claims about the Democratic party.

National Socialism is NOT anything like Democratic Socialism. The Nazi platform included blaming racial and religious minorities for the nation's problems - just like American conservatives. It included forced labor and death camps - Democrats are the opposite of that. Idiot. — Paul Silver (@pauljsilver) August 3, 2018

Next thing they'll want to do is change all the history books. Make it all be "opposite" of what we've been taught, right Jr?

"Man, those things are awfully similar," Trump said of the Nazi Party in the 1930s and modern Democrats. https://t.co/UjZEUmWjOU via @HuffPostPol — Ronni Rodriguez (@RonniRodriguez1) August 3, 2018

The republicans party is closer to the nazi party than the democrats that’s why you and your brainwashed family get called nazis you are separating families letting those separated children to get really ill and get molested and raped just like well a guy that was called great by — Joey Kelly?? (@Jowaaayyy) August 3, 2018

After the event, the head of the Trump organization also took to Twitter to defend his remarks.

So the left spends the last 3 years falsely calling my entire family NAZI’s, but the second I point out the similarities between the economic platform of the National Socialists and the Democrat Party, they scream bloody murder. Here’s what I was referring to. #factspic.twitter.com/kTmwG1NDO8 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 2, 2018

However, the POTUS, his family and their beloved conservative filmmaker are apparently living in their own little world where Democrats are like Hitler, the commander-in-chief is like Abraham Lincoln and history is apparently full of inaccuracies.

D’Souza’s “documentary” seems nothing but a pure propaganda and a very desperate attempt to curry favor with the POTUS. The fact that Trump Jr. added to the chorus makes him worthy of the same scoffing treatment.

On the other hand, due to the well-documented unpopularity of the Trump administration’s malicious “zero-tolerance” policy, many critics have drawn a disturbing parallel between the ongoing migrants’ crisis and Nazi Germany.

Banner Image Credits: REUTERS/Joshua Roberts