Donald Trump Jr. And His Wife Are Reportedly Headed For Divorce

Vanessa Trump is reportedly struggling to deal with the constant spotlight the Trump family is under ever since her father-in-law became the president.

Hope all of you had as good a day as I did. Happy Father's Day #fathersday pic.twitter.com/QCmmwNen9G — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 19, 2017

Avid hunter and president’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr. and his wife Vanessa are heading for a divorce after battling personal issues for a long time, reports said.

The couple got married in 2005 and has five kids together. They have not yet legally separated but will soon file for divorce.

According to the reports, Trump Jr.’s wife has been feeling “increasingly lonely” as her husband is constantly away. Reports also suggest Vanessa grew wary of the constant spotlight on her family ever since her father-in-law, Donald Trump, was elected the president of United States.

“Don Jr. has been busy traveling, which has contributed to their problems. Vanessa is a devoted mother, but she is increasingly lonely and alone in the house with the children,” one source stated.

Happy Mother's Day to the best mom (and wife) in the world @MrsVanessaTrump. #mothersday pic.twitter.com/wx7IuQceq5 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 14, 2017

She also reportedly fears for her children’s safety after she received a scare when she opened an envelope filled with white powder addressed to her husband. The powder was later termed non-hazardous.

“Vanessa is a very low-key person, and she is uncomfortable with the attention her family is getting now the Trumps are on the world stage. She is also worried for her kids, particularly after she received the threatening letter containing the white powder,” claimed various sources.

The spokesperson for Trump Jr. and Vanessa has declined to comment on the situation, however, friends said the real issue is that Trump Jr. “appears to have changed recently, and friends are concerned about him.”

The “change” might be his skeptical behavior on Twitter.

He recently came under fire for liking conspiracy theory tweets linked to the Florida shooting survivors. He liked a tweet saying a mosque shooting would help his father and on a recent trip to India, he said he liked “poor Indian people because they smile.”

According to reports, the couple met at a 2003 fashion show during Vanessa’s years as a runway model. They were introduced by Trump Jr.’s father — twice in a span of five minutes. They did not hit it off in this forced encounter. They met again at a birthday party where Vanessa failed to recognize the president’s son, only to later blurt out he was the one “with the retarded dad.”

While rumors of the couple’s split are making rounds on the internet, some sources still claim while there are a lot issues, the couple will not file for a divorce.

“Donald Jr. and Vanessa have been dealing with some issues, but they are not yet at the stage of filing for divorce. They are trying to deal with this privately,” a source said. “Don is still living at home, is a good dad and is super involved in his kids’ lives. He has always traveled for work, so his current schedule is not something out of the ordinary. He has a busy travel schedule now as he always does.”

The source also asked the couples’ decision to deal with their issues privately should be respected.

“While they are not legally separated, I cannot deny there are issues, there are a lot of intricate things that go on in a marriage. Don and Vanessa are focused on their family, they are trying to do this quietly and privately, and when they have something to say on the record, they will do so. This has nothing to do with politics; this is a personal matter between two people,” the source added.

