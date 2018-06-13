Trump Doesn't Know How Old The Parents Of Korean War Vets Really Are

Trump claimed people asked him to bring back their sons' remains who served in the Korean War. The war ended in 1953. Let's do the math.

Trump claims, preposterously, that parents of Korean War veterans came up to him during the 2016 campaign and said, "when you can, we'd love our son to be brought back home -- you know, the remains."



The Korean War ended in 1953. pic.twitter.com/f4HEHZ22YM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 13, 2018

One of the many, still undisclosed things, President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un agreed upon during the summit in Singapore was to recover the remains of the U.S. military personnel from the Korean War.

Thousands of U.S. military personnel remain unaccounted for. There are an estimated 5300 American service members missing whose remains are believed to be in what is now North Korea.

During an interview with Fox News, Trump discussed the clause, however, he made one preposterous statement that left many on Twitter wondering if he even knows when the war started.

"The soldier that died in Korea, their remains are gonna be coming back home," Trump began. "And we have thousands of people that have asked for that. Thousands and thousands of people. So many people asked when I was on the campaign... when you can, president, we'd love our son to be brought back home. You know, the remains."

Now, a lot of people on Twitter are wondering where did these "thousands and thousands" of parents of vets come from since the Korean War ended in 1953.

Some are even doing the math:

Trump claims "thousands" of parents of fallen Korean War soldiers asked him for their children's remains while on the campaign trail. The Korean War ended in 1953. If those parents were 18 when they had their kids (who enlisted at 18), they would be AT LEAST 101 years old today. pic.twitter.com/dmt1ytptkU — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) June 14, 2018

Trump tells Fox that parents of soldiers killed in the Korean War asked him on the campaign trail to bring their sons home. (Absolute minimum age of such a parents is 101 years old. Probable age 110 to 120.) pic.twitter.com/coIjMAekrg — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) June 14, 2018

Trump caught in a huge lie. Anyone captured or killed in Korea would be a minimum 83 years old today. So their parents would be, conservatively, 103 years old. And Trump wants us to believe lots of those 103 year old parents of Korean War vets approached him during the campaign. https://t.co/M9Al5suxoy — John Aravosis (@aravosis) June 13, 2018

An 18-year-old parent of an 18-year-old soldier killed on the last day of the Korean War would have been 99 years old in 2016. Trump says "so many" of them reached out to him personally during the campaign. https://t.co/itIbhkRg3b — Angus Johnston (@studentactivism) June 13, 2018

My dad, who died ten years ago, was a Navy doctor during the Korean War.



*His* parents—the generation Trump is talking about—were born around 1900, and were not around during the 2016 campaign. https://t.co/38XAizC2I2 — James Fallows (@JamesFallows) June 14, 2018

My grandfather fought in the Korean War and would’ve been 85 years old this year. He was 18 when he went to Korea. His parents would’ve been 105 and 117 if they were alive today. Trump’s story is a load of crap. — mcteacherj (@mcteacherj) June 14, 2018

The analysis brought users to the conclusion Trump probably lied about speaking to the parents of the Korean War vets.

Trump has never spoken to the parents of a Korean War veteran. The vets *themselves* are over 80. That he lies like this and gets no pushback is a shameful indictment of our media. https://t.co/74SYm4nQo5 — We're One Year Out From Blade Runner (@jimmystagger) June 14, 2018

And that Trump might not be the right person to negotiate a deal with a dictator like Kim Jong Un.

Trump just claimed that several parents of Korean War Vets asked him to get their children's remains back



Trump Doesn't even know the decade in which our combat veterans fought in Korea



How can anyone in their right mind believe Trump will achieve peace on the Korean Peninsula? — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) June 13, 2018

