Trump Apparently Wishes He Could’ve Had Tom Brady As His Son-In-Law

“At one point, Donald wanted her to date Tom Brady, the quarterback," Trump’s first wife Ivana wrote in her book. "He said, 'You have to meet him!' But Ivanka wasn't into it.”

Trump has gone from telling aides to “talk to Jared,” as he did during the campaign, to telling them that “Jared hasn’t been so good for me"



President Donald Trump’s frosty ties with his son-in-law and senior White House adviser Jared Kushner have gotten to a point where the POTUS joked, and possibly lamented, he could have had New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady as his son-in-law but "instead got Kushner."

The New York Times report claimed five sources repeatedly heard the commander-in-chief make the same joke about first daughter and senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump's marriage to the real-estate developer.

In her book, Trump’s first wife, Ivana, claimed the president tried his best to set up his eldest daughter, and favorite child, with Brady.

The NFL quarterback once described the business mogul as his “good friend” and supported his election campaign. However, he walked back on his endorsement of Trump after facing severe backlash.

Since then, Brady has been rather outspoken of his criticism of Trump’s comments attacking NFL players.

The POTUS lashed out NFL players taking a knee during national anthem, deeming them “unpatriotic.”

Brady called Trump’s comments “divisive” and he skipped his team’s dinner at the White House, celebrating their Super Bowl victory in 2017. He said he could not attend the dinner because of “personal family matters.”

Trump reportedly started disliking Kushner during the first year of his presidency, but despite the ever increasing White House firings, Kushner has retained his position.

However, that doesn't mean Kushner’s appointment to the White House has not been marred with controversies. From his ties to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the downgrading of his security clearance, the president's son-in-law has continuously made headlines for his shady business deals.

However, he has still led on the controversial Middle Eastern policy, despite lack of experience.

Ivanka, who recently shut down her clothing line amid controversy, cited she wanted to focus on working in the White House.

"After 17 months in Washington, I do not know when or if I will ever return to the business, but I do know that my focus for the foreseeable future will be the work I am doing here in Washington," she said in a statement. "So making this decision now is the only fair outcome for my team and partners."

Brady has been married to supermodel Gisele Bündchen since 2009.

