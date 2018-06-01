Trump Casually Lies About The ‘Very Nice Letter’ Sent By Kim Jong Un

“I haven’t seen the letter yet. I purposely didn’t open the letter,” said Trump minutes after claiming the letter was “very nice” and “very interesting.”

President Donald Trump has been caught lying to the media about pertinent issues time and again.

However, the latest Trump lie proves either there’s something very, very wrong with his memory or he is just a pathological liar.

During a recent press briefing, POTUS was telling the media about an interesting letter that was sent to him by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“That letter was a very nice letter,” Trump said during the White House news conference. “Oh, would you like to see what was in that letter? How much? How much?” he asked the reporters.

While the reporters said yes to the question they also discovered for the umpteenth time how much Trump lies.

When the press asked him if he could mention a few things written in the letter that was hand-delivered by senior North Korean official Kim Yong Chol, the commander-in-chief said, “It was a very interesting letter. At some point, it may be appropriate and maybe I’ll be able to give it to you, maybe.”

However, within just eight minutes he changed his statement.

When a reporter asked Trump if he has sent anything back, he claimed he hadn’t even read the letter.

“I haven’t seen the letter yet. I purposely didn’t open the letter. I haven’t opened it. I didn’t open it in front of the director. I said, ‘Would you want me to open it?’ He said, ‘You can read it later,’” the former reality TV star explained.

Unsurprisingly, social media users couldn’t help but comment on the size and probable particulars of the letter.

WH releases pic of letter from Kim Jong Un. It’s a very big letter. pic.twitter.com/GQNbvOXcSs — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 1, 2018

Wow that letter really makes Trump’s hands look tiny pic.twitter.com/xGIrlqBYTW — Summer Ray (@SummerRay) June 1, 2018

North Korean official reportedly will hand deliver Trump a letter from Kim Jong Un today. ?? pic.twitter.com/oJfJrVgX7j — Jamie O'Grady (@JamieOGrady) June 1, 2018

WOW i can't believe what Kim Jong Un wrote in his letter to @realDonaldTrump!! pic.twitter.com/IqzCF8JyPG — sarah (@sarahwatts__) June 1, 2018

Eight days after canceling the historic summit between the United States and North Korea, Trump did a complete reversal and said he would hold a summit with Kim Jong Un on June 12 in Singapore. The president also welcomed North Korea's former intelligence chief, currently under punitive U.S. sanctions, to the White House.

Read More Biggest Lie During The Debate: Trump Says He Respects Women

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters, Leah Millis