Twitter Users Roast Trump For Calling Melania 'Melanie'

by
Rutaba Lodhi
“Melanie is doing and feeling really well,” Trump’s welcome back tweet read. And Even though “Melanie” was soon replaced with “Melania,” Twitter users had a field day.

 

President Donald Trump could not contain his excitement, as First Lady Melania Trump made way to The White House after treatment for a kidney condition; apparently so much he forgot how to spell her name.

“Melanie” soon started trending on Twitter and with adult actress Stormy Daniels’ allegations of an affair and hush money paid to her by trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen still very much in the news, the Twitter responses were brutal.

 

 

While others just tried to remind the president that his wife name is, in fact, not “Melanie.”

 

 

 

 

 

On a serious note, the White House Communications Director for The FLOTUS Stephanie Grisham said, “Melania” was resting comfortably back home and in high spirits.

"The first lady returned home to the White House this morning. She is resting comfortably and remains in high spirits," said Grisham in a statement. "Our office has received thousands of calls and emails wishing Mrs. Trump well, and we thank everyone who has taken the time to reach out."

However, it may be about time someone started proofreading the president’s tweets.

donald trump melania trump stephanie grisham surgery the white house trump twitter united states welcome back tweets
