Twitter Users Roast Trump For Calling Melania 'Melanie'

President Donald Trump could not contain his excitement, as First Lady Melania Trump made way to The White House after treatment for a kidney condition; apparently so much he forgot how to spell her name.

“Melanie is doing and feeling really well,” Trump’s welcome back tweet read. And Even though “Melanie” was soon replaced with “Melania,” Twitter users had a field day.

#IHerebyDemand an investigation as to who is Melanie? pic.twitter.com/fjXmoPp0Qh — Sara Spector (@Miriam2626) May 20, 2018

“Melanie” soon started trending on Twitter and with adult actress Stormy Daniels’ allegations of an affair and hush money paid to her by trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen still very much in the news, the Twitter responses were brutal.

Melanie has already contacted Michael Avenatti. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) May 19, 2018

Melanie is probably someone else who signed an NDA. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) May 19, 2018

While others just tried to remind the president that his wife name is, in fact, not “Melanie.”

Donald Trump has had so many mistresses he can’t even remember his own wife’s name anymore. It’s not Melanie, you Dotard! — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) May 19, 2018

When your husband calls you “Melanie” and that’s not your name: pic.twitter.com/xskWiDTroF — Protect Robert Mueller ? (@DisavowTrump20) May 19, 2018

With Trump's record, There probably is a Melanie. After all, Melania was in the hospital. ?? — Eileen Marie Sarah (@EileenMarieSar1) May 20, 2018

Did you get Melanie out of the house in time? — Lawrence C (@LawrenceCowie) May 19, 2018

I know Donald Trump is trying to upstage the Royal Wedding, but I think it’s rude that he got married to “Melanie” just five days after Melania vanished. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) May 19, 2018

#IHerebyDemand that Melanie hold my hand at all times. pic.twitter.com/L2T4CzjxzQ — MIKE RYAN (@ryaninteractive) May 20, 2018

Will someone ask Melanie to take the President's phone this morning please? — David Jolly (@DavidJollyFL) May 20, 2018

Trump: I can't wait until Melanie gets home.

WH aide: Who?

Trump: Melanie. Did I stutter.

WH aide: You mean Melania right?

Trump: That's what I said. Now get my son Darren on the phone for me.#SundayMorning — Donald J. Trump (@AKADonaldTrump) May 20, 2018

On a serious note, the White House Communications Director for The FLOTUS Stephanie Grisham said, “Melania” was resting comfortably back home and in high spirits.

"The first lady returned home to the White House this morning. She is resting comfortably and remains in high spirits," said Grisham in a statement. "Our office has received thousands of calls and emails wishing Mrs. Trump well, and we thank everyone who has taken the time to reach out."

However, it may be about time someone started proofreading the president’s tweets.

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: REUTERS/Leah Millis