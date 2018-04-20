Trump Mocks DNC, Says They Sued Republicans For ‘Winning’

Trump thinks the lawsuit will give the Republicans a chance to “force” the DNC to turn in the servers that were allegedly subjected to cyber attacks in 2016.

President Donald Trump found it exceedingly funny that the Democrats filed a lawsuit against the Republicans for an alleged conspiracy and interference in the 2016 presidential elections.

A lawsuit for “winning,” he called it.

So funny, the Democrats have sued the Republicans for Winning. Now he R’s counter and force them to turn over a treasure trove of material, including Servers and Emails! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2018

On April 20, the Democratic national party sued the Trump campaign, Russia, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and others for an alleged conspiracy and outside interference in the elections. According to the lawsuit, Trump garnered favors from Russia, influencing them through strong business ties.

The DNC also alleged the Russians then use their connections to the Trumps to spread information obtained from the alleged hacking of DNC servers in 2016.

The Trump campaign debunked the claims made in the lawsuit.

"This is a sham lawsuit about a bogus Russian collusion claim filed by a desperate, dysfunctional, and nearly insolvent Democratic Party. With the Democrats' conspiracy theories against the President's campaign evaporating as quickly as the failing DNC's fundraising, they've sunk to a new low to raise money, especially among small donors who have abandoned them,” campaign manager Brad Parscale said.

However, Trump thinks the lawsuit will give the Republicans a chance to “force” the DNC to turn in servers. The servers were allegedly requested by the Federal Bureau of investigation but according to a CNN report, the request was “rebuffed” by the DNC.

At the time of the alleged cyber attacks on the DNC servers, Trump tweeted calling out the Democrats for failing to request for a server examination.

So how and why are they so sure about hacking if they never even requested an examination of the computer servers? What is going on? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

However, the lawsuit from the DNC is not baseless. The U.S. intelligence community has confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin did intend to meddle in the 2016 presidential election with the goal of harming Trump's Democratic rival Hilary Clinton’s chances in the presidential race.

“We assess with high confidence that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an influence campaign in 2016 aimed at the US presidential election, the consistent goals of which were to undermine public faith in the US democratic process, denigrate Secretary Clinton, and harm her electability and potential presidency. We further assess Putin and the Russian Government developed a clear preference for President-elect Trump,” the report stated.

Besides the lawsuit, there is an on-going Russian probe headed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller. During the past few weeks, Trump has openly mulled firing Mueller and called his investigation “A TOTAL WITCH HUNT.” He also blamed the worsening relationship with Russia on the probe ever since the U.S. launched missile attacks at Syria for an alleged chemical attack by the Assad regime.

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: REUTERS/Joe Skipper