Self-Confessed Groper Donald Trump Takes Aim At #MeToo Movement

Trump, who was caught on tape bragging about molesting women and has been accused of sexual misconduct by over a dozen women, mocked the #MeToo movement during his rally.

President Donald Trump has a disturbing history of using sexist and derogatory remarks against women.

He is currently facing over a dozen accusations of sexual misconduct – some of them dating back decades. Not only that, he was also caught on camera bragging about grabbing women “by the p****” and how you can do anything if you’re a star, a lewd conversation he later defended as “locker room talk.”

As if that wasn’t disgusting enough, the reality TV star-turned-politician has also been accused of walking in on Miss Teen USA contestants while they were changing, has a penchant for attacking women based on their looks and has made inappropriate remarks about his eldest daughter and senior White House adviser, Ivanka Trump, on more than one occasion.

However, despite all of that, he still had the nerve to go up on stage in Great Falls, Montana, and mock the international movement empowering women to take a stand against their sexual abusers – and what’s even worse is that he did so while making fun of the Native-American heritage of Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, whom he routinely refers to as “Pocahontas.”

“She's based her life on being a minority. ‘Pocahontas,’ they always want me to apologize for saying it,” Trump said of the senator, throwing around the racial slur during a campaign event. “Pocahontas, I apologize to you. I apologize. To you, I apologize. To the fake Pocahontas, I won't apologize.”

He then took a swipe at the powerful #MeToo movement that encourages women to expose the magnitude of sexual harassment in all professions.

“I'm going to get one of those little kits and in the middle of the debate when she proclaims that she's of Indian heritage, because her mother says she has high cheekbones,” Trump continued. “We will take that little kit and ... we have to do it gently because we're in the ‘MeToo’ generation so we have to be very gentle. And we will very gently take that kit, and we will slowly toss it, hoping it doesn't hit her and injure her arm. Even though it only weighs probably two ounces.”

Trump’s racist remarks came hours after he defended Congressman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), who has some disturbing skeletons from his past coming to light thanks to former Ohio State University wrestlers who are claiming he deliberately ignored sexual assault allegations while coaching the team.

“I don’t believe them at all,” Trump told reporters, referring to Jordan’s accusers. “I believe him. Jim Jordan is one of the most outstanding people I’ve met since I’ve been in Washington.”

Coming from the man who once mocked the appearance of the woman who accused him of sexual abuse, this shouldn’t really surprise anyone. However, coming from the president of the country, statements like this are a chilling reminder of why so many victims are scared to come forward against their powerful and influential assailants.

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Reuters, Joshua Roberts