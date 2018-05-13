Trump Completely Skips Any Mention Of Melania In Mother’s Day Message

Trump’s heartfelt video message on Mother’s Day is endearing, however, he seems to have forgotten that the FLOTUS is also a mother.

President Donald Trump posted a heartfelt video on Mother’s Day, praising his late mother but something was amiss.

There is no mention of First Lady Melania Trump with whom he has a 12-year-old son, Barron.

In the video, Trump lauded his late mother, Mary MacLeod Trump, who was a Scottish immigrant, for being the reason for most of what he has achieved in life.

“So much of what I’ve done and so much of what I’ve become is because of my mother. I miss her a lot,” he said.

He also praised all American mothers and their role in World War II but during the entirety of the video he never once mentioned his wife, who took a break from her fashion business to focus on being a mother while performing the duties of the first lady.

And it seemed liked the president was the only one who skipped mention of his wife for her contribution in taking care of their son and working on her “Be Best” campaign focused on children.

Vice President Mike Pence took out time to wish his mother and wife on Twitter.

Happy Mother’s Day to my amazing Mom, Nancy Fritsch, to my wonderful wife, Karen (the best Mom 3 kids could ever have!) and to all of America's incredible Moms! Have a great #MothersDay! pic.twitter.com/pzvujGjBcS — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) May 13, 2018

Even Donald Trump Jr. who is about to divorce his wife, Vanessa Trump, wished her on Mother’s Day.

Happy Mother’s day to the best mom in the world. Vanessa enjoy your day, you’ve certainly earned it dealing with those 5 munchkins and me. #mothersday #mom #momlife pic.twitter.com/YBtFk0fjwt — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 13, 2018

Former President Barack Obama also took to Twitter to show his appreciation for his wife, Michelle Obama, and his mother-in-law, Marian Robinson.

Happy Mother’s Day to every mom out there, especially the remarkable moms in my life, @MichelleObama and my mother-in-law, Marian Robinson. pic.twitter.com/n65fyWg7O8 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 13, 2018

On May 9, at an event celebrating military mothers and spouses, Melania talked about the strength and patience required to bring up a child.

“As a mother myself, I know what goes into raising a child. It takes an incredible amount of strength, a lot of time, a generous amount of patience, and all of your love. As moms, we are so incredibly privileged to be able to bring children into this world and be part of helping them grow into adults,” she said.

With alleged cheating accusations mounting against the president and Melania’s growing reluctance to hold her husband’s hand in public, this seemed like a great opportunity for Trump to show some love and appreciation for his wife, but it seems like he has yet to thank her for all the hard work she does.

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: REUTERS/Leah Millis