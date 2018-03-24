For Trump, Playing Golf Is Much More Important Than American Children

If keeping children safe is really a priority for Trump then why didn’t he speak to the young students leading the march or release a statement showing his support?

“Our children are dying! Trump is golfing!" was perhaps the most important sign during the March for Our Lives rallies held across the country.

Since adults failed to tackle or even properly address the epidemic of gun violence in the United States, tens of thousands children across the country took the matter into their own hands and marched for their lives, advocating for stricter gun laws and to put an end to school shootings.

The #NeverAgain event was spearheaded by the survivors of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where a Valentine’s Day mass shooting left 17 dead and several wounded. The young students called on the elected officials to take action against gun violence in a number of emotional and powerful addresses that rendered many speechless.

We’re outside the WH for the #MarchForOurLives. Lots of kids but also lots of adults out here for the march. pic.twitter.com/RlbUyoQtsJ — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) March 24, 2018

However, while these kids were marching on the streets demanding a safer America, the leader of the nation was busy swinging a golf club at his luxurious Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, completely ignoring the rallygoers.

Forget about attending one of the several marches planned across the country, President Donald Trump did not even directly address the event on Twitter, his favorite mode of communication that he used to comment on the border wall, Russian investigation, his legal team, a book praising his election campaign and essentially everything else except the march.

Meanwhile, the White House issued this statement in an apparent attempt to placate the public.

With President Trump in Florida on his golf course and thousands marching across the country to protest gun laws, the White House released this statement addressing the "March for our Lives": pic.twitter.com/GSZ7THTRe4 — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) March 24, 2018

“We applaud the many courageous young Americans exercising their First Amendment rights today,” it read. “Keeping our children safe is a top priority of the President's.”

If keeping American children safe is really a priority for Trump then why didn’t he speak to the young students leading the march or even release a direct statement to show his support? The least he could have done was mention the event in one of the many tweets he sent out during the day, letting the nation know he was aware of the students’ gun control initiative – but apparently playing golf was way higher on his list of priorities.

The scene along southern boulevard outside Dreher Park in West palm beach. Crowd standing waiting in case motorcade passes #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/8ttCiqNyXe — joe capozzi (@jcapozzipbpost) March 24, 2018

Days Trump has spent at Trump golf club since election: 103

Children killed by a gun since Trump election: 1,700#MarchForOurLives — Christian Christensen (@ChrChristensen) March 25, 2018

"Our children are dying! Trump is golfing!"

Those seven words, which appeared on one of the thousands of signs at Saturday's "March for Our Lives" rally in Washington, D.C., succinctly summed up the sentiment of so many.

Shows Trumps priorities!#trump = #golf #Others = #life — Magne Storøy (@spindanger) March 25, 2018

