© Reuters

For Trump, Playing Golf Is Much More Important Than American Children

by
Ramsha Sadiq Khan
If keeping children safe is really a priority for Trump then why didn’t he speak to the young students leading the march or release a statement showing his support?

 

“Our children are dying! Trump is golfing!" was perhaps the most important sign during the March for Our Lives rallies held across the country.

Since adults failed to tackle or even properly address the epidemic of gun violence in the United States, tens of thousands children across the country took the matter into their own hands and marched for their lives, advocating for stricter gun laws and to put an end to school shootings.

The #NeverAgain event was spearheaded by the survivors of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where a Valentine’s Day mass shooting left 17 dead and several wounded. The young students called on the elected officials to take action against gun violence in a number of emotional and powerful addresses that rendered many speechless.

 

 

However, while these kids were marching on the streets demanding a safer America, the leader of the nation was busy swinging a golf club at his luxurious Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, completely ignoring the rallygoers.

Forget about attending one of the several marches planned across the country, President Donald Trump did not even directly address the event on Twitter, his favorite mode of communication that he used to comment on the border wall, Russian investigation, his legal team, a book praising his election campaign and essentially everything else except the march.

Meanwhile, the White House issued this statement in an apparent attempt to placate the public.

 

“We applaud the many courageous young Americans exercising their First Amendment rights today,” it read. “Keeping our children safe is a top priority of the President's.”

If keeping American children safe is really a priority for Trump then why didn’t he speak to the young students leading the march or even release a direct statement to show his support? The least he could have done was mention the event in one of the many tweets he sent out during the day, letting the nation know he was aware of the students’ gun control initiative – but apparently playing golf was way higher on his list of priorities.

 

 

 

Read More
Gun Violence Has Killed Almost 2 Teens Everyday Since Parkland

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Reuters

Tags:
donald trump florida school shooting gun control gun laws gun violence mar a lago march for our lives mass shootings news nra president donald trump protests school shootings trump administration united states
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2018 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.