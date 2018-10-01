Did Trump Just Admit Kavanaugh Had A Drinking Problem?

“I was surprised at how vocal he was about the fact that he likes beer, and he's had a little bit of difficulty, I mean he talked about things that happened when he drinks.”

TRUMP: "I was surprised at how vocal [Kavanaugh] was about the fact that he likes beer... [but] there are bad reports on everybody. Look at some of these people asking the questions. Look at Blumenthal." pic.twitter.com/4Zn3qbWciB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 1, 2018

President Donald Trump might have just admitted something about his Supreme Court nominee that the judge in question has tried hard to refute.

During a recent wide-ranging press conference, where the commander-in-chief blatantly insulted female reporters and implied he had some dirt on an unnamed Democratic senator, the multiple sexual misconduct allegations surrounding Brett Kavanaugh were bound to come up.

At one point, Trump was asked about his SCOTUS nominee being a heavy drinker – and his response appeared to be more incriminating than anyone had probably expected it to be.

“I watched him, I was surprised how vocal he was about the fact that he likes beer, and he’s had a little bit of difficulty,” he said. “He talked about things that happened when he drank, I mean — this is not a man who said he is perfect with respect to alcohol.”

Now, there are two huge problems with that statement.

1. Kavanaugh Never Said He Had A Drinking Problem

Trump’s Supreme Court nominee has repeatedly denied having a drinking problem despite contradictory statements from his former schoolmates who recalled the judge as someone who drank “belligerently” up to the point he was “incoherent.”

During his testimony in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Kavanaugh insisted that although he used to drink beer with his friends, he never had a “difficulty” – as Trump put it.

“I drank beer with my friends. Almost everyone did. Sometimes I had too many beers. Sometimes others did. I liked beer. I still like beer. But I did not drink beer to the point of blacking out, and I never sexually assaulted anyone,” he said in his opening remarks. “There is a bright line between drinking beer, which I gladly do, and which I fully embrace, and sexually assaulting someone, which is a violent crime. If every American who drinks beer or every American who drank beer in high school is suddenly presumed guilty of sexual assault, (it) will be an ugly, new place in this country. I never committed sexual assault.”

When Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar had asked Kavanaugh if he had ever blacked out from drinking, the judge had responded by cross questioning her.

“I have no drinking problem, Judge,” the Democrat informed him.

“Nor do I,” he shot back, smugly.

If this interaction was any indication, Kavanaugh wanted to send out the message that he wasn’t a heavy drinker.

However, Trump pretty much admitted the judge had a drinking problem and then went on to commend him for admitting it.

That brings us to the second point.

2. What Happened After Kavanaugh Drank?

Trump said, “[Kavanaugh] talked about things that happened when he drank, I mean — this is not a man who said he is perfect with respect to alcohol.”

What things was the president referring to? Has the judge told him something possibly incriminating he could have done after he drank? Because that’s what Trump’s words suggested.

Given the fact Kavanaugh spent a large portion of his Senate hearing denying he allegedly spent his college years mostly drunk, he certainly never even talked about stuff he did after being intoxicated.

So, what did Trump actually mean?

Another problematic part of the press conference, apart from Trump interrupting female reporters, came when he attempted to downplay sexual assaults that take place during high school.

A complete teetotaler himself, the president went on to say, “I graduated from high school, and while I didn't drink, I saw people drinking. They drink beer, go crazy... Does that mean that they can't do something that they want to do with their lives? It's a very tough thing.”

Kavanaugh has repeatedly denied the sexual assault allegations against him.

However, Trump’s remarks made it sound like even if the judge did something (bad?) while drunk in the past, it shouldn’t affect his confirmation process.

That’s not how things are supposed to work.

Granted, the former reality TV star was elected to the White House despite a plethora of sexual abuse allegations and the leaked Access Hollywood tape where he openly bragged about molesting women, but it is not OK for men accused of such sinister offense to sit on the highest court of the nation.

“There are bad reports on everybody in here, most of the people sitting down here — except for Mike Pence, by the way,” Trump said during the presser. “And if we find one on him, then I’m ... that’s going to be it, that’ll be the greatest shock of all time.”

He also insisted what happened to Kavanaugh was “unfair.”

“What [Kavanaugh’s] wife is going through, what his beautiful children are going through is not describable, it’s not describable. It’s not fair,” Trump added. “I think it’s fair to do it to me because I have been going from day one, long before I got to office. For me, it’s part of my job description to handle this crap.”

Well, Trump has certainly not handled the accusations leveled at him. If anything, his statements regarding Kavanaugh scandal reeked of elitism and white privilege.

