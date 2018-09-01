President Donald Trump Allegedly Wants To Punish All Protesters

The president of the United States doesn't like protests or protesters. Here's why: "You don't even know what side the protesters are on."

President Donald Trump really misses the good old days when you could easily throw a person with a contradicting point of view into the jail.

While he can easily dismiss all reported facts, critical of his presidency, as "fake news," he also believes there ought to be a solution to people who criticize him or his administration in real time.

Just hours after his Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, was met with protests during the first day of his confirmation hearing, Trump suggested protests should not be allowed to happen at all.

Over 70 people were arrested after heckling Kavanaugh and senators at the contentious hearing.

"I don’t know why they don’t take care of a situation like that," Trump told the conservative publication Daily Caller in an interview. "I think it’s embarrassing for the country to allow protesters. You don’t even know what side the protesters are on."

"In the old days, we used to throw them out. Today, I guess they just keep screaming," he added.

Trump's disdain for dissent is public knowledge. On several occasions, the president has not only suggested kicking out protesters from his campaign rallies but even thrown out a couple of them over the course of three years.

In fact, in March 2016, when a Trump supporters sucker-punched a protester, the then-Republican candidate considered paying legal fees for the attacker. In one incident, he told his security to kick the Democrat presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders' supporters out of his Vermont rally and confiscate their coats. Trump's dislike of NFL anthem protests is a more recent and fitting example. He called on team owners to fire players who would kneel down during the national anthem.

What Trump probably does not realize, or most likely chooses to ignore, is that protests are a form of exercising free speech, which comes under the U.S. Constitution.

The only leaders who equally abhor their people's right to protest are dictators like North Korea's Kim Jong Un or autocrats like Russia's Vladimir Putin -- both of whom Trump has admired in the past.

That says a lot about Trump's own leadership tendencies.

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: REUTERS/Joshua Roberts